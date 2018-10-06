Indiana Football: Instant Rewind: No. 3 Ohio State 49, IU 26
4 p.m. ET: We're about to get underway for kickoff here in Columbus. Mostly sunny skies setting up a beautiful evening for football.
Ohio State wins the toss and will defer to the second half, so Indiana will receive.
11:47 1Q: Indiana 3, Ohio State 0 - Indiana strikes first on 37-yard field goal by kicker Logan Justus.
A 45-yard run by running back Stevie Scott gave IU prime field position at the OSU 14 until penalties put Indiana in a 3rd and 29 from the OSU 33. Wide receiver J-Shun Harris came up big with a 14-yard catch over the middle to allow Indiana to recover.
2:58 1Q: Ohio State 7, Indiana 3 - The Buckeyes move the ball efficiently and cap off a 9-play, 71-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run by running back J.K. Dobbins.
Indiana went for it on 4th and 3 from the Ohio State 29 but couldn't convert after running back Mike Majette dropped a pass from quarterback Peyton Ramsey. The incompletion was upheld upon further review.
END OF FIRST QUARTER: Ohio State 7, Indiana 3.
12:21 2Q: Ohio State 14, Indiana 3 - OSU quarterback Dwayne Haskins hits wide receiver Johnnie Dixon for the 39-yard passing touchdown. It was a 9-play, 78-yard drive which included a conversion on 4th and 1 from Ohio State's own 42, and a frustrating end to that series for IU's defense.
10:59 2Q: Ohio State 14, Indiana 10 - Ramsey connects with tight end Peyton Hendershot for the 32-yard passing touchdown. Interesting play design with the fake wide receiver reverse which leads to Hendershot getting open.
An impressive response from IU's offense with that 5-play, 75-yard drive that took one minute and 22 seconds to complete.
7:04 2Q: Indiana 17, Ohio State 14 - Ramsey connects with wide receiver Nick Westbrook from 19 yards out, who makes the catch despite his defender getting flagged for pass interference.
More importantly, Indiana scored points off a takeaway - an interception by true freshman safety Devon Matthews sparked the drive. Indiana moved the ball quickly, again - 6 plays, 70 yards, 1 minute and 33 seconds.
4:39 2Q: Ohio State 21, Indiana 17 - Haskins hits wide receiver Parris Campbell from 18 yards out for the score. Tough cover for IU linebacker Reakwon Jones on that play.
The Buckeyes respond with a 6-play, 75-yard drive that lasts 2 minutes and 33 seconds.
2:16 2Q: Ohio State 28, Indiana 17 - Given a short field to work with after IU freshman athlete Reese Taylor's fumble, Ohio State's offense capitalizes with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Haskins to wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
0:45 2Q: Ohio State 28, Indiana 20 - Justus converts on a 37-yard field goal attempt. Important for Indiana to respond with points right before halftime, even if it was only three.
HALFTIME: Ohio State 28, Indiana 20.
14:09 3Q: Ohio State 35, Indiana 20 - Blown coverage by Indiana's secondary leads to a wide open Campbell along the Ohio State sideline as Haskins connects with him for the 71-yard passing touchdown.
A back-breaking play after Indiana's defense appeared to be on its way to a 3-and-out to open the second half.
4:53 3Q: Ohio State 35, Indiana 26 - Ramsey finds wide receiver Donavan Hale for the 3-yard passing touchdown. Indiana goes for 2, but Ramsey is picked off. Ohio State nearly returns it but IU left tackle Coy Cronk makes the critical tackle.
A questionable decision at best to go for two, as Indiana is now in a two-possession game instead of a one-possession game. .
END OF THIRD QUARTER: Ohio State 35, Indiana 26.
12:21 4Q: Ohio State 42, Indiana 26 - On a 3rd and 10 from the Indiana 17, Haskins finds McLaurin for the passing touchdown. IU safety Jonathan Crawford couldn't quite knock the ball out of McLaurin's hands before McLaurin secured it. Indiana's running out of chances.
6:51 4Q: Ohio State 49, Indiana 26 - Haskins finds wide receiver Ben Victor for the 30-yard passing touchdown. That should effectively end any chance of a comeback for Indiana.
FINAL: Ohio State 49, Indiana 26.
----
