4 p.m. ET: We're about to get underway for kickoff here in Columbus. Mostly sunny skies setting up a beautiful evening for football.

Ohio State wins the toss and will defer to the second half, so Indiana will receive.

11:47 1Q: Indiana 3, Ohio State 0 - Indiana strikes first on 37-yard field goal by kicker Logan Justus.

A 45-yard run by running back Stevie Scott gave IU prime field position at the OSU 14 until penalties put Indiana in a 3rd and 29 from the OSU 33. Wide receiver J-Shun Harris came up big with a 14-yard catch over the middle to allow Indiana to recover.

2:58 1Q: Ohio State 7, Indiana 3 - The Buckeyes move the ball efficiently and cap off a 9-play, 71-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run by running back J.K. Dobbins.

Indiana went for it on 4th and 3 from the Ohio State 29 but couldn't convert after running back Mike Majette dropped a pass from quarterback Peyton Ramsey. The incompletion was upheld upon further review.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Ohio State 7, Indiana 3.

12:21 2Q: Ohio State 14, Indiana 3 - OSU quarterback Dwayne Haskins hits wide receiver Johnnie Dixon for the 39-yard passing touchdown. It was a 9-play, 78-yard drive which included a conversion on 4th and 1 from Ohio State's own 42, and a frustrating end to that series for IU's defense.

10:59 2Q: Ohio State 14, Indiana 10 - Ramsey connects with tight end Peyton Hendershot for the 32-yard passing touchdown. Interesting play design with the fake wide receiver reverse which leads to Hendershot getting open.

An impressive response from IU's offense with that 5-play, 75-yard drive that took one minute and 22 seconds to complete.