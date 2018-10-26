Scroll down for a chronological recap of the game.

Despite trailing 31-9 at the start of the fourth quarter at Minnesota on Friday night, IU marched all the way back to tie the game late in the period, only to fall 38-31 in the end.

8:00 p.m. ET: Important game for both Minnesota and IU tonight. The Gophers win the toss and deferred to the second half.

9:27 1Q: Indiana 3, Minnesota 0 - Hoosiers get on the board first with a 33-yard field goal. Peyton Ramsey was 6-for-8 for 30 yards on the drive, but threw a couple key passes short.

6:20 1Q: Minnesota 7, Indiana 3 - Welp. Relatively easy touchdown drive for the Gophers that included a long flea-flicker bomb.

Six play, 77-yard drive that took up 3:07.

14:05 2Q: Indiana 9, Minnesota 7 - Well, a bit of a turn of events.

Indiana with a nice 13-play, 69-yard drive in the first quarter but had to settle for a 24-yard field goal.

Then Minnesota fumbles on the first play of their next drive and the Hoosiers took over at Minnesota 25.

Only for IU to have to settle yet again for a 41-yard field goal.

Logan Justus the MVP so far in this one. 3-for-3 on his tries.

6:19 2Q: Minnesota 14, Indiana 9 - Gophers score a second touchdown on a 14-play, 75-yard drive that lasted a whopping 7:46.

Tough lesson here in the value of touchdowns vs. field goals. IU has scored on all three of its drives, but all three were field goals.

Minnesota only scored on two, fumbling one away to IU deep in their own territory - yet, Minnesota leads, and if this were a game-ending scenario a field goal isn't enough for IU to retake the lead.

Halftime: Minnesota 21, Indiana 9 - Welp. After a successful IU punt, Minnesota started a drive from their own 1-yard line with just 3:16 left in the half.

They completed a 52-yard pass from their own 3 on second-and-8, then went on to punctuate an eight-play, 99-yard drive with an 18-yard touchdown pass and only :35 left in the half.

Brutal sequence for the Hoosiers as Minnesota will receive in the second half.

Minnesota's backup quarterback, Tanner Morgan, is 12-for-14 passing in the game for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

6:56 3Q: Minnesota 31, Indiana 9 - This is unwinding quickly for IU.

They held the Gophers to a field goal on their first drive - somewhat of a victory - but then go three-and-out on their first drive, and then their punt gets blocked, and Minnesota takes over at the IU 28.

Then Minnesota punches in a quick three-play touchdown.

Just not much good to say about this performance tonight.

15:00 4Q: Minnesota 31, Indiana 9 - Yep, Minnesota will start the fourth quarter here with possession.

There's not much more to say. IU had their chances early but had to settle for field goals. Minnesota instead scored touchdowns, and then the game got away from IU.

10:04 4Q: Minnesota 31, Indiana 23 - Well well well. Just as everyone was ready to count IU out, as always, they find a way to provide hope.

A six-play, 63-yard drive over just 1:51, plus a two-point conversion, has this a one possession game.

If you changed the channel, maybe time to change it back.