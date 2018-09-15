Instant Rewind, IU 38 Ball State 10
After jumping out to a 24-3 halftime lead, IU extended its play in the second half to emerge with a 38-10 win over Ball State on Saturday in Bloomington.
Noon ET: We're about to get underway at Memorial Stadium. It's a beautiful, warm day for football in Bloomington.
11:01 1Q: Ball State 3, Indiana 0 - Cardinals get on the board on their first drive with a 12-play, 61-yard scoring drive. Hoosiers bent, but didn't break on that one.
7:47 1Q: Indiana 3, Ball State 3 - Hoosiers respond with a lengthy drive, had a 2nd-and-goal from the three but threw two incomplete passes.
They settle for a field goal to tie it up. 12-play, 85-yard drive.
14:55 2Q: Indiana 10, Ball State 3 - Stevie Scott punches in a one-yard run for a touchdown, ending a 12-play, 69-yard drive.
Sun's out, and so are the #IUFB smiles after that solid 12-play @IndianaFootball TD drive. It's 10-3 Hoosiers. pic.twitter.com/WiVjlYK0XS— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) September 15, 2018
12:26 2Q: Indiana 17, Ball State 3 - Huge play for the Hoosiers, J-Shun Harris returns an 86-yard punt down the sideline for a touchdown.
Great wheels, and have to enjoy seeing Harris get that one after his injury issues.
"He has the ability to take it deep." And that's exactly what #IUFB's J-Shun Harris does. Hello, @IndianaFootball TD! pic.twitter.com/5D4k5QFhb6— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) September 15, 2018
Halftime: Indiana 24, Ball State 3. Hoosiers tack on a touchdown with a beautiful late scoring drive, a 9-play, 72-yard one that took up 3:13 on the clock.
Peyton Ramsey is 20-for-25 passing for 173 yards, plus 43 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown.
Defensive stat of note: Hoosiers have held Ball State to just 1-for-7 on third down.
8:52 3Q: Indiana 31, Ball State 3 - Freshman running back Ronnie Walker scores on an 18-yard touchdown run in his first career carry.
How's that for a start?
IU has four touchdowns today in eight drives, including Harris' punt return.
2:08 3Q: Indiana 31, Ball State 10 - Cardinals finally get across the goalline, scoring on a seven play, 60-yard drive.
Hoosiers still lead big here.
10:11 4Q: Indiana 38, Ball State 10 - Stevie Scott eclipsed the 100 yards marker on this scoring drive, punctuating it with an 11-yard touchdown drive running over/around multiple tacklers.
He's now the fourth IU true freshman to record back-to-back 100-yard rushing games in school history.
If at first you don't succeed, PUSH! @IndianaFootball TD. pic.twitter.com/eLi78jn8yz— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) September 15, 2018
FINAL: Indiana 38, Ball State 10. Nice all-around performance for the Hoosiers today, improving to 3-0 on the season.
----
