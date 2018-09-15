Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! After jumping out to a 24-3 halftime lead, IU extended its play in the second half to emerge with a 38-10 win over Ball State on Saturday in Bloomington. Scroll down for a chronological recap of the game.

Linebacker Reakwon Jones finished with 5 tackles in IU's win over Ball State. Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Noon ET: We're about to get underway at Memorial Stadium. It's a beautiful, warm day for football in Bloomington. 11:01 1Q: Ball State 3, Indiana 0 - Cardinals get on the board on their first drive with a 12-play, 61-yard scoring drive. Hoosiers bent, but didn't break on that one. 7:47 1Q: Indiana 3, Ball State 3 - Hoosiers respond with a lengthy drive, had a 2nd-and-goal from the three but threw two incomplete passes. They settle for a field goal to tie it up. 12-play, 85-yard drive. 14:55 2Q: Indiana 10, Ball State 3 - Stevie Scott punches in a one-yard run for a touchdown, ending a 12-play, 69-yard drive.

Sun's out, and so are the #IUFB smiles after that solid 12-play @IndianaFootball TD drive. It's 10-3 Hoosiers. pic.twitter.com/WiVjlYK0XS — Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) September 15, 2018

12:26 2Q: Indiana 17, Ball State 3 - Huge play for the Hoosiers, J-Shun Harris returns an 86-yard punt down the sideline for a touchdown. Great wheels, and have to enjoy seeing Harris get that one after his injury issues.



"He has the ability to take it deep." And that's exactly what #IUFB's J-Shun Harris does. Hello, @IndianaFootball TD! pic.twitter.com/5D4k5QFhb6 — Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) September 15, 2018