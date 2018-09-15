Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-15 14:07:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Instant Rewind, IU 38 Ball State 10

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

After jumping out to a 24-3 halftime lead, IU extended its play in the second half to emerge with a 38-10 win over Ball State on Saturday in Bloomington.

Scroll down for a chronological recap of the game.

Dugmmi3vzyaldzzbcjpw
Linebacker Reakwon Jones finished with 5 tackles in IU's win over Ball State.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Noon ET: We're about to get underway at Memorial Stadium. It's a beautiful, warm day for football in Bloomington.

11:01 1Q: Ball State 3, Indiana 0 - Cardinals get on the board on their first drive with a 12-play, 61-yard scoring drive. Hoosiers bent, but didn't break on that one.

7:47 1Q: Indiana 3, Ball State 3 - Hoosiers respond with a lengthy drive, had a 2nd-and-goal from the three but threw two incomplete passes.

They settle for a field goal to tie it up. 12-play, 85-yard drive.

14:55 2Q: Indiana 10, Ball State 3 - Stevie Scott punches in a one-yard run for a touchdown, ending a 12-play, 69-yard drive.

12:26 2Q: Indiana 17, Ball State 3 - Huge play for the Hoosiers, J-Shun Harris returns an 86-yard punt down the sideline for a touchdown.

Great wheels, and have to enjoy seeing Harris get that one after his injury issues.


Halftime: Indiana 24, Ball State 3. Hoosiers tack on a touchdown with a beautiful late scoring drive, a 9-play, 72-yard one that took up 3:13 on the clock.

Peyton Ramsey is 20-for-25 passing for 173 yards, plus 43 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown.

Defensive stat of note: Hoosiers have held Ball State to just 1-for-7 on third down.

8:52 3Q: Indiana 31, Ball State 3 - Freshman running back Ronnie Walker scores on an 18-yard touchdown run in his first career carry.

How's that for a start?

IU has four touchdowns today in eight drives, including Harris' punt return.

2:08 3Q: Indiana 31, Ball State 10 - Cardinals finally get across the goalline, scoring on a seven play, 60-yard drive.

Hoosiers still lead big here.

10:11 4Q: Indiana 38, Ball State 10 - Stevie Scott eclipsed the 100 yards marker on this scoring drive, punctuating it with an 11-yard touchdown drive running over/around multiple tacklers.

He's now the fourth IU true freshman to record back-to-back 100-yard rushing games in school history.

FINAL: Indiana 38, Ball State 10. Nice all-around performance for the Hoosiers today, improving to 3-0 on the season.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}