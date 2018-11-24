Instant Rewind: Purdue 28, Indiana 21
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Indiana fell short of earning its sixth win of the season, plus dropped its second straight game to Purdue when the Boilermakers emerged with a 28-21 win over the Hoosiers on Saturday in Bloomington.
Scroll down for a chronological recap of the game.
Noon ET: IU wins the toss and defers, so Purdue will have first possession here.
A windy, ~50 degree weather day here for kickoff.
Some of the players spotted back for the Bucket Game include former standouts Tegray Scales and Rashard Fant.
The boys are back in town for the bucket game. #iufb pic.twitter.com/ydPRSstUAE— Jordan Wells (@JWellsTH) November 24, 2018
5:43 1Q: Purdue 7, Indiana 0 - After trading punts to start the game, Purdue punctuates a 12-play, 85-yard scoring drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass from David Blough to Isaac Zico.
IU had a stop on third-and-10 at the IU 27, but was flagged for a roughing the passer that was deemed iffy by some watching the replay.
10:52 2Q: Indiana 7, Purdue 7 - Hoosiers get on the board following an 8-yard scoring run by Stevie Scott on fourth-and-1. Just needed one and found the endzone.
The drive was extended after IU threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-7 at the Purdue 32, but the Boilermarkers were called for a pass intereference.
Scott is up to 56 rushing yards on nine carries, a 6.2 yards per carry average.
6:33 2Q: Indiana 7, Purdue 7 - Wow, huge play. Boilermakers drove all the way from a first-and-20 at the Purdue 19 to a fourth-and-1 at the IU 9, but Hoosiers make a huge stop, tackling D.J. Knox for a one yard loss.
Indiana will take over.
5:14 2Q: Indiana 7, Purdue 7 - Well, IU can't take advantage of the stop and goes three-and-out.
4:30 2Q: Purdue 14, Indiana 7 - Yep, just like that, Boilermakers take the lead on a 56-yard touchdown throw to Rondale Moore.
Halftime: Purdue 14, Indiana 7 - Mike Barwick Jr. made an awesome interception at the IU 44 and returned it to the IU 50 with :19 left in the half, then IU completed a couple passes to get to the Purdue 29 with :05 remaining.
But IU called a timeout, then missed the 47-yard field goal attempt.
Hoosiers trail by a touchdown at the half.
5:43 3Q: Purdue 14, Indiana 7 - Hoosiers had a first-and-10 at the Purdue 32, but an illegal cut penalty brought it back to a second-and-25 at the Purdue 47.
IU eventually faced a fourth-and-9 at the Purdue 31 and a Ramsey scramble fell short of the first down.
So IU now has two drives that have ended inside the Purdue 35 on fourth down stops because the ball was outside Logan Justus' range, and the missed field goal at the end of the half. #iufb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) November 24, 2018
3:43 3Q: Purdue 21, Indiana 7 - And just like that, Boilermakers up two touchdowns with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Moore.
He's got 10 catches for 139 receiving yards and two touchdowns today.
7:33 4Q: Purdue 21, Indiana 14 - Just as it seemed like the game was just about out of reach, the Hoosiers find a way to put a drive together.
An eight play, 79-yard touchdown drive is punctuated by a 23-yard run by Peyton Ramsey.
3:48 4Q: Purdue 28, Indiana 14 - Nope. Boilermakers immediately answer with a six play, 75-yard touchdown drive.
IU will need a quick score or this one is over.
3:04 4Q: Purdue 28, Indiana 14 - And Ramsey throws an interception. That should do it for this one.
1:17 4Q: Purdue 28, Indiana 21 - Well the Hoosiers haven't quit yet. A seven play, 90-yard drive uses up only 1:11 of the clock.
They have no timeouts left so will obviously try an onside kick here.
1:16 4Q: Purdue 28, Indiana 21 - Nope. Boilermakers recover the onside kick. Game over.
FINAL: Purdue 28, Indiana 21.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.