Scroll down for a chronological recap of the game.

Indiana fell short of earning its sixth win of the season, plus dropped its second straight game to Purdue when the Boilermakers emerged with a 28-21 win over the Hoosiers on Saturday in Bloomington.

Some of the players spotted back for the Bucket Game include former standouts Tegray Scales and Rashard Fant.

Noon ET : IU wins the toss and defers, so Purdue will have first possession here.

The boys are back in town for the bucket game. #iufb pic.twitter.com/ydPRSstUAE

5:43 1Q: Purdue 7, Indiana 0 - After trading punts to start the game, Purdue punctuates a 12-play, 85-yard scoring drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass from David Blough to Isaac Zico.

IU had a stop on third-and-10 at the IU 27, but was flagged for a roughing the passer that was deemed iffy by some watching the replay.

10:52 2Q: Indiana 7, Purdue 7 - Hoosiers get on the board following an 8-yard scoring run by Stevie Scott on fourth-and-1. Just needed one and found the endzone.

The drive was extended after IU threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-7 at the Purdue 32, but the Boilermarkers were called for a pass intereference.

Scott is up to 56 rushing yards on nine carries, a 6.2 yards per carry average.

6:33 2Q: Indiana 7, Purdue 7 - Wow, huge play. Boilermakers drove all the way from a first-and-20 at the Purdue 19 to a fourth-and-1 at the IU 9, but Hoosiers make a huge stop, tackling D.J. Knox for a one yard loss.

Indiana will take over.

5:14 2Q: Indiana 7, Purdue 7 - Well, IU can't take advantage of the stop and goes three-and-out.

4:30 2Q: Purdue 14, Indiana 7 - Yep, just like that, Boilermakers take the lead on a 56-yard touchdown throw to Rondale Moore.

Halftime: Purdue 14, Indiana 7 - Mike Barwick Jr. made an awesome interception at the IU 44 and returned it to the IU 50 with :19 left in the half, then IU completed a couple passes to get to the Purdue 29 with :05 remaining.

But IU called a timeout, then missed the 47-yard field goal attempt.

Hoosiers trail by a touchdown at the half.

5:43 3Q: Purdue 14, Indiana 7 - Hoosiers had a first-and-10 at the Purdue 32, but an illegal cut penalty brought it back to a second-and-25 at the Purdue 47.

IU eventually faced a fourth-and-9 at the Purdue 31 and a Ramsey scramble fell short of the first down.