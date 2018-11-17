Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Despite holding Michigan to mostly field goals in trips to the redzone - a true bend but don't break philosophy - IU's offense couldn't score enough to pull off an upset in Ann Arbor on Saturday. Scroll down for a chronological recap of the game.

Stevie Scott rushed for 139 yards in IU's 31-20 loss at Michigan. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

4:00 p.m. ET: Indiana wins the coin toss and elects to defer. Michigan will have the ball first. 10:41 1Q: Michigan 3, Indiana 0 - Hoosiers allowed the Wolverines to drive down field pretty easily, but force an incomplete pass on third-and-11 at the IU 14 to force Michigan to kick a field goal. You'll take that if you're IU. Holding the other team to field goals worked fine against Maryland. 4:14 1Q: Indiana 7, Michigan 3 - Well well, what do we have here. A six play, 80-yard scoring drive is punctuated by a 13-yard touchdown run by Stevie Scott. The highlight of the drive was on third-and-11 at the Michigan 42, quarterback Peyton Ramsey got loose for a 29-yard run, shaking a couple defenders with some moves.

14:15 2Q: Indiana 7, Michigan 6 - Hoosiers hold the Wolverines to another field goal after giving up a long drive. Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson had Zach Gentry wide open in the endzone on a third-and-4 from the IU 12, but he just completely missed the throw. 9:56 2Q: Michigan 9, Indiana 7 - Hoosiers again hold the Wolverines to a field goal in the redzone. Three redzone trips for Michigan, three field goals. 7:39 2Q: Indiana 10, Michigan 7 - Nice 52-yard drive for the Hoosiers but it stalls out. Logan Justus knocks through a 41-yard field goal to give IU the lead. 4:46 2Q: Michigan 15, Indiana 10 - Hoosiers finally break, giving up an easy 41-yard touchdown throw with some blown coverage. They did stop Michigan's two-point conversion try, so a touchdown could still give them the lead. Halftime: Indiana 17, Michigan 15 - Devon Matthews with a huge tackle stops a potential Michigan touchdown at the IU 2 to end the half. Instead of throwing it in the endzone, Michigan hit Sean McKeon with a little running room, but Matthews stuck him with a huge open field tackle. Michigan didn't have a timeout left, and the ref was a (tad) slow spotting the ball, leaving the Wolverines with no points on the drive as the clock expired. That's the risk that happens when you make that call, though. A pretty throw from Ramsey to Ty Fryfogle (embedded below) put the Hoosiers up on the drive before. Michigan got in the IU redzone four times in the first half and came away with just 9 points in those trips. That's the story of the game.

They're trading blows in Ann Arbor, and @IndianaFootball just landed the latest shot. Hoosiers lead 17-15. pic.twitter.com/MDdXMnT0V6 — Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) November 17, 2018