Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! After leading 31-15 midway through the third quarter, the Hoosiers gave up multiple scoring drives and found themselves trailing Maryland 32-31 with under five minutes to play, only to emerge with a two-point win in Bloomington on Saturday. Scroll down for a chronological recap of the game.

Donavan Hale finished with three catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in IU's 34-32 win over Maryland. USA TODAY Sports

Noon ET: Sunny and chilly here for this noon kickoff in Bloomington, but an only very slight wind makes it more bearable. Maryland will receive to start this one. 10:05 1Q: Maryland 3, Indiana 0 - Maryland started this drive at their own 28 and marched downfield but stalled after a first-and-goal at the IU 10, settling for a field goal. 2:50 1Q: Maryland 6, Indiana 0 - Terrapins again move the ball on a nice, lengthy drive - this time from their own 12 - but again stall in the IU redzone, settling for another field goal. Maryland outgaining the Hoosiers 144 yards to 1, but only lead 6-0. 12:30 2Q: Indiana 7, Maryland 6 - And that's why field goals are so overrated. After the Terrapins largely dominated the first quarter, a six-play, 90-yard drive for the Hoosiers was punctuated by an electric 35-yard touchdown run by IU quarterback Peyton Ramsey. And now IU leads by one.

Why throw the ball when you can run it?! Peyton Ramsey gives @IndianaFootball the lead.



And that's a #BTNStandout play presented by @AutoOwnersIns. pic.twitter.com/E1i2WEHbDE — Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) November 10, 2018

9:26 2Q: Indiana 14, Maryland 6 - Quite a quick turnaround here for the Hoosiers. Jaylin Williams picks off a pass, and IU quickly scores on a three-play, 64-yard drive that included a 37-yard touchdown pass from Ramsey to Donavan Hale. Then IU recovers a fumble at the Maryland 36 on the Terrapins' next drive. 8:11 2Q: Indiana 21, Maryland 6 - And Hoosiers only need 1:15 for another scoring drive. A two-yard touchdown run by Stevie Scott has the Hoosiers creating some separation.

Two turnovers turn into two TDs. @IndianaFootball has momentum and a 21-6 lead in the 2nd quarter. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DYrq12XoUd — Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) November 10, 2018

3:04 2Q: Indiana 21, Maryland 12 - Terrapins get a critical score to help stay in this game. A 10-play, 75-yard drive that took up 5:07. However, they missed the extra point try. A couple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on this last drive for both teams, plus a late hit on Jonathan Crawford that wasn't flagged. Getting a little chippy here. 2:35 2Q: Indiana 21, Maryland 12 - And now Maryland gets a pick at the Indiana 46. It's never easy with this team, is it. Halftime: Indiana 21, Maryland 15 - Somewhat of a moral victory to hold Maryland to another field goal to end that half. Still, what an up-and-down first 30 minutes of play. Maryland has outgained IU 293-182 but the Hoosiers have been more effective getting the ball into the endzone. 11:26 3Q: Indiana 28, Maryland 15 - Great start to the half for the Hoosiers with a nine-play, 81-yard scoring drive, punctuated by a 19-yard touchdown completion from Ramsey to Nick Westbrook. Ramsey was 4-for-4 passing for 52 yards on that drive, plus picked up a first down on the ground on a critical fourth-and-3. 7:05 3Q: Indiana 31, Maryland 15 - A 23-yard field goal by Logan Justus puts the Hoosiers up two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions. 6:45 3Q: Indiana 31, Maryland 23 - Never. Easy. Maryland's drive starts at the IU 27 after a massive kick return, then on the second play Javon Leake goes basically untouched to the right side for an easy score. End Of 3Q: Indiana 31, Maryland 23 - Terrapins trying to rally. Currently facing a third-and-1 at the IU 37. 12:25 4Q: Indiana 31, Maryland 26 - IU bends but doesn't break again. Maryland knocking on the door after a 39-yard field goal make. Maryland freshman Anthony McFarland has 189 rushing yards and 23 tries, averaging 8.2 yards per carry. 4:54 4Q: Maryland 32, Indiana 31 - The cynics called it. Maryland was pushed back to a second-and-15 at the IU 15 following a penalty, but promptly turned that into a 15-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion try failed, so if the Hoosiers can pull of a field goal, they could go for the win here. 2:32 4Q: Indiana 34, Maryland 32 - Hold the phone! Hoosiers use up 2:22 on the clock and knock home a 42-yard field goal to take the lead. Could have stretched the clock a bit more, a couple of the plays were sped up.