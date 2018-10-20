Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! IU football had its chances hosting Penn State on Saturday, including trailing by just five points early in the fourth quarter and ready to start a new possession, only to fall short following a handful of untimely mistakes. Scroll down for a chronological recap of the game.

Freshman running back Ronnie Walker scored on a 28-yard touchdown run in the first half against Penn State. Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

3:20 p.m. ET: Beautiful - but windy - day for football in Bloomington. Penn State wins the toss and elects to receive. 13:00 1Q: Penn State 7, Indiana 0 - Welp, that didn't take long. Penn State returned the opening kickoff to the IU 36, then scored a touchdown on a five play, 36-yard drive. Not much resistance from the IU defense on that one. 10:18 1Q: Penn State 7, Indiana 7 - Well, there ya go. Hoosiers score on an eight play, 75-yard drive, punctuated by a five-yard touchdown run by Stevie Scott. That five-yard scoring run came on a first-and-5 - good job for the Hoosiers to finish the drive, something they've struggled with this season. End Of 1Q: Indiana 14, Penn State 7 - We've got a game here folks. Freshman quarterback Michael Penix has checked in the last two drives and showed off a cannon, with his first pass an incompletion waaaay downfield but it fired fans up anyway just because they saw the ball slung so far. A Ronnie Walker 30-yard touchdown run on the last drive gives the Hoosiers the lead. IU also stopped a fake punt try by Penn State.



Up the gut and TOUCHDOWN, @IndianaFootball. Indiana leads at home. pic.twitter.com/ymXJJVvcwQ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 20, 2018

10:02 2Q: Indiana 14, Penn State 14 - Nittany Lions tie it up on a six-play, 83-yard scoring drive that felt a little too easy. IU fans unhappy so far with a couple untimely holding calls on the offense, seems justified by replays. Halftime: Penn State 17, Indiana 14 - Bad taste left in IU fans' mouthes to end the half. Penix marched IU downfield on a 10-play, 65-yard drive, but on fourth-and-1 from the PSU 10, IU tries a fade and it fell incomplete with 1:53 left. However, IU forced the Nittany Lions to go three-and-out, and got within field goal range following a third-and-10 at the PSU 30 - Ramsey threw a completion to Donavan Hale for 13 yards, but it was called back on a hold, which was IU's third of the game. Ramsey completed a eight yard pass to Ricky Brookins on third-and-20, but he couldn't get out of bounds, and the clock ran out.

We've seen some wacky weather across @B1Gfootball today, and we've got refs chasing play cards in high winds at @IndianaFootball's Memorial Stadium. 😅 pic.twitter.com/lbcEHGrEEj — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 20, 2018

7:06 3Q: Penn State 20, Indiana 14 - Hoosiers gave up a lengthy drive but don't break, holding the Nittany Lions to another field goal. Ramsey and Penix have rotated, on his drive Penix was injured on a 13-yard run for a first down and taken to the locker room. Not good. 3:41 3Q: Penn State 26, Indiana 21 - What a sequence of events here. So Ramsey came in and marched the Hoosiers downfield, they eventually score a touchdown on a nine-play, 81-yard touchdown drive to take a 21-20 lead. Then Penn State runs the kickoff back 64 yards to the IU five-yard line and McSorely scores on a run on the first play from scrimmage. And then, the Penn State extra point is blocked. So here we are. 26-21. 11:46 4Q: Penn State 26, Indiana 21 - Hoosiers were in a position to take over, but J-Shun Harris fumbles a punt return and Penn State recovers at the IU 32. Unreal. 10:25 4Q: Penn State 33, Indiana 11 - Yep. Instead of having a chance to take the lead, Hoosiers give up a quick score following the fumbled punt return, and now trail by 12. So close they could taste it, now down two scores.

Penn State has fumbled four times and recovered all of them. IU has fumbled twice and lost both, to huge consequences. IU trails 33-21. So there you go. — Pete DiPrimio (@pdiprimio) October 20, 2018