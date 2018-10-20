Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-20 18:23:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Instant Rewind: Penn State 33, Indiana 28

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

IU football had its chances hosting Penn State on Saturday, including trailing by just five points early in the fourth quarter and ready to start a new possession, only to fall short following a handful of untimely mistakes.

Scroll down for a chronological recap of the game.

G25osxczlg6udmka23nl
Freshman running back Ronnie Walker scored on a 28-yard touchdown run in the first half against Penn State.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

3:20 p.m. ET: Beautiful - but windy - day for football in Bloomington. Penn State wins the toss and elects to receive.

13:00 1Q: Penn State 7, Indiana 0 - Welp, that didn't take long. Penn State returned the opening kickoff to the IU 36, then scored a touchdown on a five play, 36-yard drive.

Not much resistance from the IU defense on that one.

10:18 1Q: Penn State 7, Indiana 7 - Well, there ya go. Hoosiers score on an eight play, 75-yard drive, punctuated by a five-yard touchdown run by Stevie Scott.

That five-yard scoring run came on a first-and-5 - good job for the Hoosiers to finish the drive, something they've struggled with this season.

End Of 1Q: Indiana 14, Penn State 7 - We've got a game here folks. Freshman quarterback Michael Penix has checked in the last two drives and showed off a cannon, with his first pass an incompletion waaaay downfield but it fired fans up anyway just because they saw the ball slung so far.

A Ronnie Walker 30-yard touchdown run on the last drive gives the Hoosiers the lead.

IU also stopped a fake punt try by Penn State.


10:02 2Q: Indiana 14, Penn State 14 - Nittany Lions tie it up on a six-play, 83-yard scoring drive that felt a little too easy.

IU fans unhappy so far with a couple untimely holding calls on the offense, seems justified by replays.

Halftime: Penn State 17, Indiana 14 - Bad taste left in IU fans' mouthes to end the half.

Penix marched IU downfield on a 10-play, 65-yard drive, but on fourth-and-1 from the PSU 10, IU tries a fade and it fell incomplete with 1:53 left.

However, IU forced the Nittany Lions to go three-and-out, and got within field goal range following a third-and-10 at the PSU 30 - Ramsey threw a completion to Donavan Hale for 13 yards, but it was called back on a hold, which was IU's third of the game.

Ramsey completed a eight yard pass to Ricky Brookins on third-and-20, but he couldn't get out of bounds, and the clock ran out.

7:06 3Q: Penn State 20, Indiana 14 - Hoosiers gave up a lengthy drive but don't break, holding the Nittany Lions to another field goal.

Ramsey and Penix have rotated, on his drive Penix was injured on a 13-yard run for a first down and taken to the locker room.

Not good.

3:41 3Q: Penn State 26, Indiana 21 - What a sequence of events here.

So Ramsey came in and marched the Hoosiers downfield, they eventually score a touchdown on a nine-play, 81-yard touchdown drive to take a 21-20 lead.

Then Penn State runs the kickoff back 64 yards to the IU five-yard line and McSorely scores on a run on the first play from scrimmage.

And then, the Penn State extra point is blocked.

So here we are. 26-21.

11:46 4Q: Penn State 26, Indiana 21 - Hoosiers were in a position to take over, but J-Shun Harris fumbles a punt return and Penn State recovers at the IU 32.

Unreal.

10:25 4Q: Penn State 33, Indiana 11 - Yep. Instead of having a chance to take the lead, Hoosiers give up a quick score following the fumbled punt return, and now trail by 12.

So close they could taste it, now down two scores.

4:35 4Q: Penn State 33, Indiana 21 - Ramsey's pass bounces off Luke Timian's hands and Penn State grabs an interception. First down Penn State at their own 37.

That'll likely do it.

:48 4Q: Penn State 33, Indiana 28 - Well, hold on. Hoosiers score a touchdown, then recovered an onside kick.

Bonkers.

FINAL: Penn State 33, Indiana 28. A couple completions after the onside kick but time runs out.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}