Despite a quality effort in a few different areas on the field, some untimely mistakes and penalty calls cost the Hoosiers dearly on Saturday night in a 35-21 loss to Michigan State. Scroll down for a chronological recap of the game.

IU quarterback Peyton Ramsey finished 31-of-43 passing for 264 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in IU's 35-21 loss to Michigan State. Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

7:30 p.m. ET: We're about to get underway here for kickoff. After a day full of clouds and some sprinkling, the sky has cleared up for a beautiful night for football. Michigan State will receive the opening kick. 8:11 1Q: Michigan State 7, Indiana 0 - Spartans get on the board on their second drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Brian Lewerke to Jalen Nailor. An eight play, 60-yard scoring drive. Hoosiers will want at least one play back in that one - had MSU in a 3rd-and-17 at the MSU 33, and the Spartans picked up a 16-yard completion, then a two-yard rush on 4th-and-1 to continue the drive. 5:35 1Q: Michigan State 14, Indiana 0 - Oh no. Peyton Ramsey is hit as he threw, the ball bounced off Stevie Scott's fingers and RIGHT into the hands of a Michigan State defender who took it back for an easy 69-yard touchdown return. Not the start the Hoosiers were hoping for tonight.



PICK SIX! @ShakurPrime houses one, and the @MSU_Football DB has silenced the home crowd in Bloomington. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/4D2HgoZA4Z — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 23, 2018

6:54 2Q: Michigan State 14, Indiana 7 - Hoosiers get on the board after a 10-play, 51-yard scoring drive punctuated by an 8-yard pass from Peyton Ramsey to Stevie Scott, who dove into the endzone for the score. On the previous drive fans grew frustrated, in the MSU redzone IU went for it on 4th-and-1 and was stuffed. So after the poor start, and then that failure to convert the 4th-and-1, it's still only 14-7.

0:19 2Q: Michigan State 21, Indiana 7 - Wow. Spartans go 74 yards in just 7 plays in 1:04 to get a touchdown on the board as the half nears an end. The Michigan State receiver seemed to clearly push off on the IU defender but no flag was thrown. Tom Allen wasn't happy with the refs, and he has a right to feel that way. Halftime: Michigan State 21, Indiana 7 - Yep, that will be the halftime. At least IU has a chance to regroup after that drive, which must have felt a little shellshocked. And then coupled with frustration on no flag.

Obvious push-off by TE on MSU TD pass. I’ve seen obvious OPI back-to-back night’s not called... pic.twitter.com/QgxUcB54gv — Brett R Rump (@BrettRumpSports) September 23, 2018