Instant Rewind: Michigan State 35, Indiana 21
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Despite a quality effort in a few different areas on the field, some untimely mistakes and penalty calls cost the Hoosiers dearly on Saturday night in a 35-21 loss to Michigan State.
Scroll down for a chronological recap of the game.
7:30 p.m. ET: We're about to get underway here for kickoff. After a day full of clouds and some sprinkling, the sky has cleared up for a beautiful night for football.
Michigan State will receive the opening kick.
8:11 1Q: Michigan State 7, Indiana 0 - Spartans get on the board on their second drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Brian Lewerke to Jalen Nailor. An eight play, 60-yard scoring drive.
Hoosiers will want at least one play back in that one - had MSU in a 3rd-and-17 at the MSU 33, and the Spartans picked up a 16-yard completion, then a two-yard rush on 4th-and-1 to continue the drive.
5:35 1Q: Michigan State 14, Indiana 0 - Oh no. Peyton Ramsey is hit as he threw, the ball bounced off Stevie Scott's fingers and RIGHT into the hands of a Michigan State defender who took it back for an easy 69-yard touchdown return.
Not the start the Hoosiers were hoping for tonight.
PICK SIX! @ShakurPrime houses one, and the @MSU_Football DB has silenced the home crowd in Bloomington. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/4D2HgoZA4Z— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 23, 2018
6:54 2Q: Michigan State 14, Indiana 7 - Hoosiers get on the board after a 10-play, 51-yard scoring drive punctuated by an 8-yard pass from Peyton Ramsey to Stevie Scott, who dove into the endzone for the score.
On the previous drive fans grew frustrated, in the MSU redzone IU went for it on 4th-and-1 and was stuffed.
So after the poor start, and then that failure to convert the 4th-and-1, it's still only 14-7.
Two-time reigning @B1Gfootball frosh of the week @Steviescott8_ puts @IndianaFootball on the board. pic.twitter.com/G48jmIS98V— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) September 23, 2018
0:19 2Q: Michigan State 21, Indiana 7 - Wow. Spartans go 74 yards in just 7 plays in 1:04 to get a touchdown on the board as the half nears an end.
The Michigan State receiver seemed to clearly push off on the IU defender but no flag was thrown. Tom Allen wasn't happy with the refs, and he has a right to feel that way.
Halftime: Michigan State 21, Indiana 7 - Yep, that will be the halftime.
At least IU has a chance to regroup after that drive, which must have felt a little shellshocked. And then coupled with frustration on no flag.
Obvious push-off by TE on MSU TD pass. I’ve seen obvious OPI back-to-back night’s not called... pic.twitter.com/QgxUcB54gv— Brett R Rump (@BrettRumpSports) September 23, 2018
6:22 3Q: Michigan State 21, Indiana 7 - Oh, and now Marcelino Ball is ejected for targeting. He only hit the opposing player with his arm, but the rule in college football seems to apply even if you just lead with your helmet.
Ball will miss the first half of the game against Rutgers.
4:47 3Q: Michigan State 28, Indiana 7 - Hoosiers stop the Spartans at the goalline to force a 4th-and-3, but Michigan State faked the field goal and scores on a six-yard run to take a 21-point lead.
14:43 4Q: Michigan State 28, Indiana 10 - Khalil Bryant picked off a Lewerke pass at the MSU 11 and returned it to the 7, then a couple plays later Peyton Ramsey (thought) he completed a three-yard pass to Whop Philyor for a touchdown.
But offensive pass interference was called on Donavan Hale on somewhat of a pick play, which moved the ball back to a 3rd-and-18.
Hoosiers had to settle for a field goal.
Really just not their night tonight. Obviously some execution issues, but they all seemed to come at the worst moments, and you compound that with a few of the referee calls - it's a frustrating night for Hoosier fans.
8:19 4Q: Michigan State 28, Indiana 18 - Well, don't turn your television just yet. Hoosiers get another interception, Ramsey connects with an open Whop Philyor who runs away from the Spartans for a 65-yard score, then Ramsey hits Nick Westbrook to convert the two-point conversion.
5:56 4Q: Michigan State 28, Indiana 18 - Now the Hoosiers get a stop and will take over at their own 25.
3:28 4Q: Michigan State 28, Indiana 21 - Here we go. IU drive stalls, but they make a 36-yard field goal to get within a touchdown.
Hoosiers also still have all three timeouts.
3:17 4Q: Michigan State 35, Indiana 21 - Oh. That'll do it. Spartans score on a 75-yard run on their first play of the drive.
Hoosiers did a lot of things good tonight, but some untimely mistakes and a few calls don't go your way will have people regretting this one a while.
FINAL: Michigan State 35, Indiana 21.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.