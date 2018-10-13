Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Behind 320 passing yards and six touchdowns from quarterback Nate Stanley, Iowa cruised to a 42-16 win over the Hoosiers on Saturday. Scroll down for a chronological recap of the game.

Iowa running back Toren Young was one of five Hawkeyes to catch a touchdown pass in IU's 42-16 loss on Saturday. USA TODAY Sports

Noon ET: Sunny skies here for today's kickoff against Iowa. The Hawkeyes won the coin toss and elect to kick. 10:32 1Q: Indiana 3, Iowa 0 - 13-play, 64-yard drive ends with a 29-yard field goal for the Hoosiers. Disappointing end to a nice drive. IU called a draw play on third-and-5 from the Iowa 14, drawing the ire of some fans. 7:15 1Q: Iowa 7, Indiana 3 - Hawkeyes get on the board with a very pretty touchdown catch by T.J. Hockenson, one of Iowa's touted tight ends. Frustrating drive for IU's defense that included multiple flags, resulting in a called back interception and a couple first downs. End 1Q: Iowa 14, Indiana 3 - Couldn't have much worse of an opening quarter if you're an IU fan. Hawkeyes connected with tight end Noah Fant for another touchdown as the end of the first quarter approached, then the Hoosiers went three-and-out. So three drives for IU with one field goal and two three-and-outs. Compared to two drives for Iowa, two touchdowns to their stud tight ends. 12:51 2Q: Iowa 14, Indiana 3 - Finally a spark for the Hoosiers. Thomas Allen gets an interception and runs it back to the Iowa 34. 12:17 2Q: Iowa 14, Indiana 10 - That was quick. Impressive connection from Peyton Ramsey to Ty Fryfogle for a 33-yard touchdown and suddenly the Hoosiers are right back in this one.

10:03 2Q: Iowa 21, Indiana 10 - Welp. Back and forth we go. Iowa's kick returner looked like he was going to get taken down around the Iowa 5, before breaking out and returning it all the way to the IU 38-yard line. A couple plays later, a 12-yard connection from Nate Stanley to Nick Easley - making a very difficult catch - and the Hawkeyes are back up 11. :41 2Q: Iowa 21, Indiana 10 - Hoosiers go for it on a fourth-and-1 at the Iowa 28 and Ramsey throws an incomplete pass to J-Shun Harris. Important play that fell short. It was the right decision to go for it there - just have to execute. 12:03 3Q: Iowa 28, Indiana 10 - Hawkeyes take the second half opening kickoff and march right down the field, scoring a touchdown on a 7-play, 63-yard drive. Hoosiers need to find some momentum on this drive or this one could get out of hand. 9:19 3Q: Iowa 35, Indiana 10 - Well. The Hoosiers went three-and-out, punted, and then on third-and-3 Stanley completes a pass to Hockenson who runs 54 yards for his second touchdown of the day. Some fans already started to head for the exits. 5:55 3Q: Iowa 35, Indiana 16 - Hoosiers not giving up yet. An 8-play, 75-yard drive is punctuated by a 12-yard touchdown run by Ramsey. However, the two-point conversion attempt results in an incomplete pass.

