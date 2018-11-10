IU football hopes to pick up its fifth win of the season when they host Maryland on Saturday in Bloomington.

Stu Jackson, TheHoosier.com: Tom Allen Seeking Sharper Execution

The postseason remains within reach for Indiana, but head coach Tom Allen still has one key area he wants to see his team improve upon down the stretch.

"The bottom line is it's about us finishing in key situations," Allen said.

Reflecting during the bye week on what went wrong against Minnesota on Oct. 26, Allen came away most disappointed with Indiana's lack of execution in those critical moments.

IU reached Minnesota territory on each of its first three offensive drives, but wound up settling for field goals across all of them. In those opportunities and others later on in the contest, Allen saw an inability by the Hoosiers to carry out basic principles.

"My biggest disappointment of the whole night offensively was some poor execution of some fundamental things early on, by some of our better players even, guys that in our own meetings have been challenged and called out, held accountable in those areas," Allen said. "Just making tackles, finishing, getting guys on the ground, playing with proper technique in those key situations is what it comes down to."

Don Markus, The Baltimore Sun: Five things to look for in Maryland's road football game at Indiana

2. The weather could impact Matt Canada’s play-calling — again.

While the winds won’t be whipping around as they were last week against Michigan State and two weeks before that at Iowa, the bone-chilling temperatures (37 degrees) might be part of how Canada calls the game.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Kasim Hill had trouble taking snaps and throwing the ball at times against the Spartans — including one where the ball slipped from his hand as he cocked his arm to throw — and it will be interesting to see how he plays in his first real cold-weather game in college.

Based on the problems the Hoosiers have had against even average passing teams, Canada might just have to take his chances and let ’er rip. Considering how important the outcome is for Maryland’s season, it might be the time to do it.

3. Some defensive players have to do a better job controlling their emotions.

Senior defensive tackle Mbi Tanyi has been called a few times for unsportsmanlike conduct this season, and last week was ejected for throwing a punch.

Graduate linebacker Tre Watson, the team’s leading tackler, has been thrown out twice for targeting. Junior defensive end Byron Cowart has had his share of 15-yard penalties, too.

For the Terps to have a chance against an Indiana offense that can score in bunches, all three players — along with junior linebacker/safety Antoine Brooks Jr. — have to avoid getting those yellow flags after making big hits.

Emily Giambalvo, Washington Post: With Matt Canada back home, you might see a bunch of ‘central Indiana folks with Maryland gear’

Since Monday, David Wintin has been driving around New Palestine, Ind., a town that forces you to zoom in a few times on your phone screen before its name appears on the map, with Maryland magnets on his truck.

Wintin has Indiana season tickets, a state license plate with the school’s logo and an “Indiana room” in his house, but this week he will root for the visiting Terrapins because of Matt Canada, the man at the helm of the program.

As a middle-schooler, Canada would come to Wintin’s classroom while he was an office helper to talk with Wintin about the high school football team.

“So how are we going to stop this good running back we’re playing on Friday?” Canada would ask Wintin, an assistant coach at the high school. “How do you attack these things?”

A few years later, Canada became New Palestine’s quarterback. He says he was a good, not great, player. But from a young age, Canada understood and appreciated the game, becoming a student coach and then a graduate assistant at Indiana. He spent time at a couple smaller programs before returning to his alma mater from 2004 through 2010, earning his first Power Five offensive coordinator job there in 2007.

Mike Miller, HSR: For Canada, it all goes back to Indiana

Pitt, LSU and North Carolina State called. Wisconsin and Northern Illinois did, too.

Since leaving Indiana in conjunction with the end of the Bill Lynch era in 2010, Matt Canada’s coaching career has been a winding ride of starts and stops, broken records and quick departures.

It’s all led to this, his first head coaching assignment, albeit one that’s on an interim basis amid trying circumstances.

At Maryland, Canada has guided the program since former coach DJ Durkin was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 11 in the wake of offensive lineman Jordan McNair’s death from heatstroke. Durkin was eventually fired last week during a bungled administrative process, leaving Canada in charge for the remainder of the year.

Now, after a trying string of events, Canada and the Terps have an opportunity to do something remarkable. Even after the tragedy surrounding McNair’s death, the infighting at the university and the directional uncertainty of the program’s future, Maryland is only one win away from clinching bowl eligibility.

And after a circuitous few years in Canada’s life, the longtime offensive coordinator has a chance to secure a bowl trip at the same stadium where he first cut his teeth.

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.