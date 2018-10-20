Hoosier Gameday: Indiana Vs. Penn State
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Before Indiana kicksoff against Penn State today, make sure you get caught up on everything you need to know about the matchup from TheHoosier.com.
Below are some quick facts about today's game, followed by all our preview content for the contest.
Quick Facts
Site: Memorial Stadium (52,929)
Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET
Television: FOX
Radio: This broadcast can be heard live on the IU Radio Network.
Gameday Links
· Podcast - CrimsonCast Ep. 560: Evaluating IU At Midseason, And Penn State Preview
· Podcast - Heard On The Hoosier: PennLive.com's Dustin Hockensmith
· From The Other Side - Five Questions With Blue-White Illustrated's Nate Bauer
· Predictions - Indiana Vs. Penn State
· Story - Ty Fryfogle Comfortable In IU's Offense
· Story - Regrouping Begins With Player-Led Team Meeting
· Story - Allen Optimistic About Cronk Returning
· Story - Pass Defense Scheme, Personnel Changes Possible
· Story - Tom Allen Oct. 17 Radio Show Highlights
· Story - From The Locker Room: Penn State Preview
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.