Hoosier Gameday: Indiana Vs. Minnesota
Before Indiana kicksoff against Minnesota tonight, make sure you get caught up on everything you need to know about the matchup from TheHoosier.com.
Below are some quick facts about today's game, followed by all our preview content for the contest.
Quick Facts
Site: TCF Bank Stadium (50,805)
Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET
Television: FS1
Radio: This broadcast can be heard live on the IU Radio Network.
Gameday Links
· Podcast - CrimsonCast Ep. 563 - IU Football At Minnesota Preview
· From The Other Side - Five Questions With TheGopherReport.com's E.J. Stevens
· Predictions - Indiana Vs. Minnesota
· Analysis - PFF Notes: Scouting Minnesota
· Story - Indiana Football: Bryant Fitzgerald's Time Is Now
· Story - Hurricane Michael's Devastation Impacts Reakwon Jones And His Family
· Story - Teleconference Takeaways: Minnesota Week
· Story - Tom Allen Oct. 24 Radio Show Highlights
· Story - From The Locker Room: Minnesota Preview
· Story - Reese Taylor Elevated To Backup Quarterback
