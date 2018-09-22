Hoosier Gameday: Indiana Vs. Michigan State
Before Indiana kicksoff against Michigan State tonight, make sure you get caught up on everything you need to know about the matchup from TheHoosier.com.
Below are some quick facts about today's game, followed by all our preview content for the contest.
Quick Facts
Site: Memorial Stadium (52,929)
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Television: BTN
Radio: This broadcast can be heard live on the IU Radio Network.
Gameday Links
· Podcast - CrimsonCast Ep. 552 - Michigan State Preview
· Podcast - Heard On The Hoosier: SpartanMag.com's Paul Konyndyk
· Analysis - Inside The Numbers: Michigan State
· Story - Indiana Football: IU Secondary Off To Strong Start
· Story - Indiana Football: Ronnie Walker Gaining Comfort, Trust
· Story - Archie Miller To Be Honorary Captain For IU Football Vs. Michigan State
· Story - Ten Numbers To Know: Michigan State Preview
· Story - Peyton Ramsey Comfortable, Confident Early On
· Story - IU Healthier, Fresher As Big Ten Play Begins
· Story - Tom Allen Sept. 19 Radio Show Highlights
· Story - IU Coaches Preview Michigan State
