Indiana's tributes to program legend George Taliaferro took on many forms Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Rather than wearing the traditional pitchfork IU logo on each side of their helmets, players wore the logo on the left side of their helmets and Taliaferro's number, 44, on the other.

A picture of Taliaferro from his Indiana playing days was the cover photo for Saturday's game program.

Additionally, Indiana redshirt senior offensive linemen Delroy Baker Jr. hoisted a No. 44 jersey into the air as the team came out of the locker room and prepared to take the field prior to kickoff.

"Proud to honor Mr. Taliaferro. #iufb" Baker tweeted after Saturday's game.

The player who currently wears Taliaferro's number, redshirt freshman linebacker Thomas Allen - son of IU head coach Tom Allen - wanted to take his tribute a step further and chose to change his number for the contest.

"I asked dad if I could because of everything he's done," Thomas said. "I just wanted to not wear it for this one game because he's a trailblazer. Everything he's done for this university in the NFL, and everything has been amazing. With that being said, for one, game, I just wanted to not wear his number."

Taliaferro became the first African-American to be drafted by an NFL team when the Chicago Bears selected him in the 13th round of the 1949 NFL Draft. The Gary, Indiana native went on to play seven seasons of professional football with stops with NFL franchises in New York, Dallas, Baltimore and Philadelphia as well as the Los Angeles Dons of the All-American Football Conference from 1949-55.

At Indiana, Taliaferro was a member of IU's 1945 undefeated football team - the only team in program history to accomplish the feat. Overall, was a three-time football letter winner who was named IU's Most Valuable Player in 1948. He also collected first team All-Big Ten in 1945 and 1948 and made at least one All-American team in 1945, 1947 and 1948. Taliaferro was IU's leading rusher in 1945 and 1948 and leading passer in 1948. He also starred on special teams, leading the Hoosiers in punting in 1945, 1947 and 1948.