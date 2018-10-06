Hoosier Gameday: Indiana Vs. Ohio State
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Before Indiana kicksoff against Ohio State today, make sure you get caught up on everything you need to know about the matchup from TheHoosier.com.
Below are some quick facts about today's game, followed by all our preview content for the contest.
Quick Facts
Site: Ohio Stadium (102,082)
Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET
Television: FOX
Radio: This broadcast can be heard live on the IU Radio Network.
Gameday Links
· Podcast - CrimsonCast Ep. 554 - Ohio State Preview
· Podcast - Heard On The Hoosier: BuckeyeGrove.com's Kevin Noon
· Analysis - Scouting Ohio State
· From The Other Side - Five Questions With BuckeyeGrove.com's Kevin Noon
· Story - Teleconference Takeaways, Ohio State Week
· Predictions - Indiana Vs. Ohio State
· Story - Jamar Johnson Fills Multiple Roles In IU Defense
· Story - The 3-2-1: 2018 Recruiting Class Making Its Presence Felt
· Story - Indiana Football: J-Shun Harris Enjoys Reemergence In Passing Game
· Story - Indiana Football Notebook: Reakwon Jones Challenges Teammates
· Story - Tom Allen Oct. 3 Radio Show Highlights
· Story - IU Coaches Preview Ohio State
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.