{{ timeAgo('2018-10-06 19:44:29 -0500') }} football

Indiana Football: From The Locker Room: No. 3 Ohio State 49, IU 26

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

N4thy9ufsx9qbx3mqs0v
Stu Jackson / TheHoosier.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Indiana fell at No. 3 Ohio State 49-26 Saturday night at Ohio Stadium.

Watch IU head coach Tom Allen, quarterback Peyton Ramsey, wide receiver Nick Westbrook, wide receiver J-Shun Harris, linebacker Reakwon Jones and defensive end Nile Sykes' postgame comments in the embedded video players below.

Tom Allen

Peyton Ramsey

Nick Westbrook

J-Shun Harris

Reakwon Jones

Nile Sykes

