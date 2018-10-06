Indiana Football: From The Locker Room: No. 3 Ohio State 49, IU 26
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Indiana fell at No. 3 Ohio State 49-26 Saturday night at Ohio Stadium.
Watch IU head coach Tom Allen, quarterback Peyton Ramsey, wide receiver Nick Westbrook, wide receiver J-Shun Harris, linebacker Reakwon Jones and defensive end Nile Sykes' postgame comments in the embedded video players below.
Tom Allen
Peyton Ramsey
Nick Westbrook
J-Shun Harris
Reakwon Jones
Nile Sykes
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.