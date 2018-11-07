Indiana was the last Big Ten team to have its bye week, not getting a break until Week 10 of the college football season.

After finally reaching it last week, IU head coach Tom Allen said players both hurt and healthy benefitted from the time off.

"I think just all of our guys that got dinged up," Allen said. "A lot of times those situations are the only thing to really get them healthy is rest. That's tough to do when you're trying to get ready for another one."

Allen singled out redshirt sophomore husky Marcelino Ball and sophomore linebacker T.D. Roof as the two injured players who benefitted from the time off.

Ball left IU's loss at Minnesota with an undisclosed injury, and Allen has not elaborated on the nature of it since. Roof, however, was able to return to practice on Monday, as did redshirt freshman tight end Peyton Hendershot.

Indiana's linebacker room received additional positive developments from the bye with redshirt junior linebacker Reakwon Jones' status. Allen told reporters after the Minnesota game he thought it might be a couple weeks before Jones returns, but came away encouraged from last week's injury diagnosis.

Those who were at full strength took advantage of the week off in a variety of ways.

Players practiced Monday through Wednesday, then got Thursday through Saturday off before turning to campus on Sunday.

Some, like redshirt freshman defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald, went home during the latter portion. Fitzgerald, an Avon (Ind.) High product, watched his former school shut out rival Brownsburg 38-0 to clinch a sectional championship on Friday night.

Others, like redshirt sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey, couldn't get away from college football itself. Ramsey relaxed in front of his TV and watched Michigan-Penn State, Notre Dame-Northwestern and Alabama-LSU.

In the former portion of the week, freshman athlete Reese Taylor saw significant quarterback reps to get up to speed as Ramsey's backup.

Collectively, Indiana hopes getting the chance to hit the reset button for a bit makes a difference heading into Saturday's noon eastern time home kickoff vs. Maryland with both teams still fighting for bowl eligibility.

"That was a much-needed bye week," Ramsey said. “Sometimes, I don’t really think people understand that going nine in a row is a lot harder than what you really realize. So that was a much-needed bye week for us. The guys came back in with a good mindset. … I think guys are really understanding what’s at stake for us.”