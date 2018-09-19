Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be televised live on BTN.

TheHoosier.com has a look at noteworthy facts and figures entering Indiana's Saturday tilt against Michigan State.

17 - Times in program history IU has started 3-0, including this season.

6 - Times in program history IU has capitalized on that 3-0 start to improve to 4-0. They are aiming for a seventh occurrence with a win this Saturday.

3 - All-time Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors for J-Shun Harris, despite his career injuries.

388 - Rushing yards on the season for freshman Stevie Scott, which is tied for 8th nationally among individuals and ranks second in the Big Ten.

135.3 - Passing yards per game IU has allowed on the season, which ranks 8th nationally and first in the Big Ten.

300 - Passing yards per game for Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, which ranks as tops in the Big Ten.

24 - Freshmen that have seen the field for IU in their first three games. That includes 12 redshirt freshmen and 12 true freshmen.

46 - Wins for Michigan State all-time over IU, compared to 16 losses. MSU is 24-10 in Bloomington all-time.

.500 - Michigan State's road record in regular-season night games under Mark Dantonio, including six wins and six losses.

13 - Consecutive weeks Michigan State has been ranked in the AP Top 25. They check in at No. 24 entering the game against IU.

