Ten Numbers To Know: Michigan State Preview
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
TheHoosier.com has a look at noteworthy facts and figures entering Indiana's Saturday tilt against Michigan State.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and it will be televised live on BTN.
17 - Times in program history IU has started 3-0, including this season.
6 - Times in program history IU has capitalized on that 3-0 start to improve to 4-0. They are aiming for a seventh occurrence with a win this Saturday.
3 - All-time Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors for J-Shun Harris, despite his career injuries.
388 - Rushing yards on the season for freshman Stevie Scott, which is tied for 8th nationally among individuals and ranks second in the Big Ten.
135.3 - Passing yards per game IU has allowed on the season, which ranks 8th nationally and first in the Big Ten.
300 - Passing yards per game for Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke, which ranks as tops in the Big Ten.
24 - Freshmen that have seen the field for IU in their first three games. That includes 12 redshirt freshmen and 12 true freshmen.
46 - Wins for Michigan State all-time over IU, compared to 16 losses. MSU is 24-10 in Bloomington all-time.
.500 - Michigan State's road record in regular-season night games under Mark Dantonio, including six wins and six losses.
13 - Consecutive weeks Michigan State has been ranked in the AP Top 25. They check in at No. 24 entering the game against IU.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.