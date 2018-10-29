Indiana has reached the bye week with a 4-5 overall record and 1-5 mark in Big Ten play, with Rutgers being its lone conference win of the season.

Here are five reasons, among numerous others, why IU is still in contention for a bowl game despite its recent skid.

Steady Run Game

This element of Indiana's offense has kept it ahead of the chains and helped up the passing attack with two true freshmen heading it.

The leader of the two, Stevie Scott, has paced Indiana with 159 carries for 791 yards and seven touchdowns, his carries and yardage good for second and fourth respectively in the Big Ten.

Ronnie Walker, meanwhile has found the endzone twice across six games this season while collecting 28 carries for 148 rushing yards. He's been the lightning to Scott's thunder, so to speak.

Indiana's offensive line, meanwhile, grades out as the 53rd-best run-blocking unit nationally with a grade of 65.7. For context, there's 130 teams in Division I FBS, and a grade of 71.0 or better qualified for Top 25 based on last week's evaluations.

Offensive Third Down Success

Despite the criticisms of starting quarterback Peyton Ramsey's arm strength and the shallow depth of receivers' routes, Indiana has still managed to put an offense out on the field capable of converting on third down better than others.

The Hoosiers' third-down conversion rate of 43.3 percent (61 of 141) fourth in the Big Ten, trailing only Iowa (3), Michigan (2) and Ohio State (1). It's also good for 36th nationally. Against Minnesota, Indiana converted on 8 of 17 third down attempts, or 47 percent.

Indiana has managed to this despite facing four defenses that rank in the top half of the FBS level in that category - Penn State, Iowa, Michigan State and Ohio State.

Field Goal Unit Conversions

So far, IU kicker Logan Justus has done a solid job of filling the void left by Griffin Oakes' graduation this spring and making the most of the opportunities set up by the Hoosiers' offense.

IU has converted on 11 of 13 field goal attempts, good for 84.6 percent and fourth in the Big Ten. Justus went 3 for 3, including a 41-yarder, against Minnesota last week.

Clean Passing Pocket

Indiana's offensive line has held its own in the passing game to this point.

Despite facing the likes of Penn State, Michigan State and Ohio State's front sevens, the Hoosiers have a sack rate of just 4.9 percent per pass attempt which ranks 40th nationally, according to SBNation analyst Bill Connelly.

Ramsey was sacked just once against Minnesota, and he has yet to be sacked more than three times in a single game this year.

Creating Takeaways

Tom Allen reaps what he sows when it comes to takeaways. An emphasis in practice each day since he arrived as defensive coordinator in 2016, Indiana leads with 20 takeaways - 10 fumble recoveries and 10 interceptions. The Hoosiers are the only program with double digits in both categories.

While the offense has struggled to take care of the ball, the defense has still done enough to give Indiana the sixth-best turnover margin in the league at +3.

