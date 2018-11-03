On Monday, we went over five positives through the first half of the season to explain why Indiana still has a shot at bowl eligibility despite its recent skid. But a key part of every self-evaluation that goes on during the off week is acknowledging the areas of potential improvement.

Here are five negatives that can be better and would help Indiana get back on track toward achieving its third bowl appearance in four years.

Explosiveness On Offense

According SB Nation analyst Bill Connelly's 2018 statistical profile on Indiana, IU is averaging just 0.98 points per play, good for 123rd nationally. Meanwhile, redshirt sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey's 6.28 yards per pass attempt rank 107th nationally.

Part of that can be attributed to facing three of the Big Ten's top five scoring defenses in Iowa, Michigan State and Penn State. However, Minnesota owned the fifth-worst scoring defense in the conference, and it also put up just 24 points against a Rutgers unit ranked second-to-last in scoring defense, suggesting it still needs work.

Red Zone Execution

It hasn't seemed to matter where the drive starts - Indiana hasn't seen consistent results when it comes to reaching the endzone.

Its success rate of 41.7 percent inside the 10 yard line ranks 111th nationally according to Connelly. Its redzone conversion percentage of 78.4 is fourth-lowest in the Big Ten despite tying with Purdue and Ohio State for most redzone chances in the conference (37). Indiana has come away with points on 29 of those chances.

This problem isn't limited to the Hoosiers' offense, as the defense has allowed opponents to score on 30 of 33 redzone chances (90 percent). Indiana has surrendered a league-high 25 touchdowns in the redzone, and opponents' 30 scores overall are most allowed by a Big Ten program.

IU's offense failing to take advantage of its chances, coupled with its defense failing to stop opponents when they get into the redzone, created deficits that Indiana couldn't dig itself out of.

Special Teams

While Logan Justus has proved to be a reliable field goal kicker, the remaining parts of IU's special teams have performed poorly to this point.

Indiana's kickoff return average of 17.9 yards per return ranks third lowest in the Big Ten. To this point, it has returned a league-low nine kickoffs. Kickoff coverage hasn't fared any better, with a 13.8 yards per return average by opponents which marks second-highest among conference teams.

In other words, IU's kickoff return unit hasn't always given the offense the best field position and its kickoff coverage unit has been allowing momentum-changing returns that put the defense in a tough spot.

Pass Defense

Again, similar to the offense's redzone struggles partially being a product of the opponents it has face, the same could be said for IU's struggles to defend opposing passing attacks. Penn State, Ohio State and Iowa have some of the most talented receivers and/or quarterbacks in the country.

Still, Indiana's secondary has surrendered a league-high 22 passing touchdowns through nine games. Its 7.6 passing yards per attempt allowed is second most in the conference.

Teams haven't been shy about testing the Hoosiers because of those numbers - the most recent example being the game-winning 67-yard touchdown pass by Minnesota's Tanner Morgan to Rashod Bateman.

Stopping Opponents On Fourth-Down

Opposing offenses have shown little respect towards the ability of Indiana's defense to get them off the field.

Teams have gone for it on fourth down 16 times against IU this season, tied with Purdue and Maryland for second-most in the Big Ten. However, what separates IU from the other two is that it has allowed the most fourth-down conversions in the league at 12.

Improving this area will be important for the obvious reason that the defense needs to be able get off the field in order to not get fatigued quickly.