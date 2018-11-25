For each of the last two seasons, Tom Allen's titles within the Indiana program included head coach and defensive coordinator.

He may soon focus on the former and relinquish the responsibilities of the latter to another coach.

Following Saturday's 28-21 loss to Purdue, Allen admitted it's a decision that's been on his mind recently and one he will continue to evaluate as Indiana heads into the offseason.

"Definitely something I've been thinking about because of all the responsibilities that fall into this position," Allen said. "Now that I've done it for a couple years, feel like I understand the time demands. There's no questions about it, as I've talked about, even last year saying there's going to come a time when I need to do that so I can be the head coach of the team."

Allen has shown a willingness to change his approach and shape himself as a coach according to IU's needs.

He played several true freshmen on defense in an effort to reduce starters' snap counts and the subsequent fatigue he felt contributed to Indiana's inability to finish late in games during the 2017 season.

After finding through those same evaluations that injuries and lack of speed were also a factor in some of those close losses, he retooled the program strength and conditioning staff by hiring Director of Athletic Performance David Ballou, whose expertise includes injury prevention, and Athletic Performance Coach Dr. Matt Rhea, whose speciality is speed development.

Allen recognizes the challenges of being both Indiana's head coach and defensive coordinator between the amount of time spent on recruiting and the amount of game film you have to watch from week to week. Perhaps the greatest illustration of this was when he spent almost 2.5 minutes explaining what he felt the Hoosiers' most glaring needs were.

Will giving someone else the keys to the defense be part of that solution this offseason?

Only time will tell.

"I think, yeah, as I continue to grow as a head coach, to be able to coach the coaches, coach the players, be able to be involved in all three phases, there's no question that's something that I'm thinking about, for sure," Allen said.