IU head coach Tom Allen expressed optimism that starting left tackle Coy Cronk will return this week against Penn State after Cronk missed last week's game with an unspecified injury.

"We're hoping to get Coy back full bore," Allen said. "I think that looks good, promising at this point as of today."

Cronk sat out IU's 42-16 homecoming loss to Iowa after getting hurt making a two-point-saving tackle an on Ohio State linebacker against the Buckeyes one week prior.

Elsewhere on the roster, freshman safety Devon Matthews - who also sustained an unspecified injury against Ohio State - will continue to be monitored this week. Indiana is also keeping an eye on sophomore linebacker T.D. Roof, who suffered an undisclosed injury of his own against Iowa.

"I know Devon Matthews is a guy we ended up sitting out, hoping to get him back last weekend, we did not. He needs to continue to get healthier in order for him to play. Then continue to monitor T.D. Roof, see that he's able to get his body back ready to go. Those would be the three guys that we're looking at."

Sophomore Whop Philyor, typically Indiana's No. 2 slot receiver behind redshirt senior Luke Timian, appears one step closer to returning. Philyor's injury is also unspecified, but he had progressed enough to play a couple snaps against Iowa before getting shut down, according to Allen.

"(Philyor) was out there today running routes," Allen said. "Still the process continues to get him full speed."

Allen expects the Hoosiers to be closer to full strength as a team this weekend against the Nittany Lions after playing short-handed against the Hawkeyes.

"I think we have a chance to be healthier this weekend," Allen said. "You always seem to gain a guy or two here or there, lose a guy or two. We had several guys that got some things they had to address, but several of those injuries are able to be cleaned up over the weekend, then continue to rehab them throughout the first half of the week.