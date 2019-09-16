Indiana head football coach Tom Allen addressed the media Monday to finish recapping IU's 51-10 loss to Ohio State and to preview its week-four matchup with Connecticut.

Following the biggest loss of his tenure as Indiana football's head coach, Tom Allen addressed the media Monday to finish recapping the 51-10 Ohio State loss and to preview IU's upcoming game against Connecticut.

Follow along on TheHoosier.com's premium football boards or follow the conversation at this link.