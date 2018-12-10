Indiana Football: 3-Star DT Kristian Williams Recaps Official Visit
Class of 2019 3-star Tennessee defensive tackle Kristian Williams had already taken an unofficial visit to Indiana, but this weekend's official visit afforded him to learn much more about what the program had to offer academically.
Overall, the second trip to Bloomington left a positive impression on the Memphis (Tenn.) Southwind product.
"It went great," Williams told TheHoosier.com Monday morning. "It was way more than what I expected it to be."
