Indiana Football: 2020 3-Star Florida OT Joseph Habinowski Talks IU Offer

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Uzfscw9l40w0dtwvtxtm
Class of 2020 Florida offensive lineman Joseph Habinowski recently landed an IU offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Class of 2020 3-star Florida offensive tackle Joseph Habinowski has more to learn about Indiana, but an offer from a Big Ten program was still meaningful - enough so that he wants to see what Bloomington has to offer.

"I was very excited," Habinowski told TheHoosier.com. "I don't know too much about Indiana, but I definitely want to get up there to take a visit."

