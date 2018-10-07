2019 4-star Avon (Ind.) High RB Sampson James has flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Indiana. James announced his verbal pledge to the Hoosiers via Twitter Sunday evening after decommitting from the Buckeyes Sunday afternoon.

The Avon (Ind.) High product is the third four-star prospect to join Indiana's 2019 recruiting class, joining 4-star Carmel (Ind.) High defensive end Beau Robbins and 4-star Florida cornerback Tiawan Mullen. James is also the second running back commit in the class, joining 3-star Missouri athlete Ivory Winters.

"Just opportunity, a great opportunity to play there early," James told TheHoosier.com this spring of IU's message to him. "That's really their main pitch. Just being around an evolving program with great players and great coaches around me."

James has 173 carries for 1,011 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns through eight games as a senior this season, helping Avon to a 6-2 record in Class 6A.

As a junior, he carried the ball 243 times for 1,782 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior en route to a Class 6A All-State team selection by the Associated Press. He also helped Avon to a 10-3 overall record and Class 6A semi-state appearance in 2017.