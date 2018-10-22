Indiana Football: 2019 4-Star LB Cameron Williams Puts Hoosiers In Top Five
Class of 2019 4-star in-state linebacker Cameron Williams has cut his list down to five, and Indiana has made the cut.
The Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean product included the Hoosiers, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Purdue, and Arizona in his narrowed list Sunday night. He also tweeted that his recruitment is still open.
Top 5🤫........ pic.twitter.com/FS5i5IU1o0— 💰CMC💰 (@CamjWilli_22) October 21, 2018
The decision to include IU follows Williams' unofficial visit to Bloomington this past weekend.
Williams has 49 total tackles, including 15 per loss, along with two sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles through 10 games as a senior. He's helped Andrean to a 9-1 overall record this year.
He finished his junior season with 65 tackles, including 20 for loss, along with 15 sacks, four passes defended, one fumble recovery and one blocked punt in 11 games as a junior, helping Andrean to an 8-4 overall record and a Class 3A Section 26 championship appearance.
