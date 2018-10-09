"So much time and patience has gone into this final decision," Ellis wrote. "This process has had its ups and downs but I've finally made it through thanks to my family, friends and coaches. I've learned a lot from them and none of this would've been possible without them. I am officiallly announcing that I have chosen to decommit from Central Michigan University and I am committing to INdiana University? Can't wait to start the next 4-year chapter the journey. GO HOOSIERS #LEO"

Ellis announced the decision via Twitter, flipping his commitment from Central Michigan to Indiana.

Ellis becomes the 17th commitment in Indiana's 2019 class and is the second in three days, joining 4-star Avon (Ind.) High running back Sampson James.

Evaluated as a wide receiver, The Clifton Township (Mich.) Chippewa Valley product also has the ability to play running back. He self-reports a 4.45-second 40-yard dash and 4.28-second shuttle time.

“David Ellis is one of the most versatile players in the state,’’ Chippewa Valley head coach Scott Merchant told the Detroit Free Press in August. "He can play inside or outside receiver, cornerback on safety. He is a sprinter with size and speed. Add his athleticism and you have an outstanding player.''