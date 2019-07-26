The Indiana Hoosiers basketball schedule is coming together. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reports IU will host Troy this upcoming season as part of its non-conference schedule.

Troy went 12-18 last winter, including a 5-13 mark in Sun Belt conference play. Ranked No. 249 in last year's KenPom ratings last year, this season could be also a struggle for the Trojans, too, following the graduation of three of their top four scorers from a year ago.

Leading scorer Jordan Varnado (21.5 points per game) is the most notable departure of that trio. He shot a team-high 40.7 percent from 3-point range, while his 52.6 percent shooting from the field ranked second on the squad.

Other known IU non-conference opponents:

• Portland State (home)

• Florida State (home, Big Ten-ACC Challenge)

• Notre Dame (Bankers Life Fieldhouse)

• Princeton (home)

• Arkansas (home)

• UConn (Madison Square Garden, Jimmy V Classic)