Indiana Basketball Will Reportedly Host Troy In 2019-20
The Indiana Hoosiers basketball schedule is coming together. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reports IU will host Troy this upcoming season as part of its non-conference schedule.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Troy went 12-18 last winter, including a 5-13 mark in Sun Belt conference play. Ranked No. 249 in last year's KenPom ratings last year, this season could be also a struggle for the Trojans, too, following the graduation of three of their top four scorers from a year ago.
Leading scorer Jordan Varnado (21.5 points per game) is the most notable departure of that trio. He shot a team-high 40.7 percent from 3-point range, while his 52.6 percent shooting from the field ranked second on the squad.
Other known IU non-conference opponents:
• Portland State (home)
• Florida State (home, Big Ten-ACC Challenge)
• Notre Dame (Bankers Life Fieldhouse)
• Princeton (home)
• Arkansas (home)
• UConn (Madison Square Garden, Jimmy V Classic)
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.