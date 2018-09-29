Video: Players React To Hoosier Hysteria
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Following IU's annual Hoosier Hysteria, three different players met with the media to discuss their reactions, the upcoming season and more.
Check out the videos embedded below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.