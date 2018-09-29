Ticker
Video: Hoosier Hysteria Highlights, Dunk Contest + Scrimmage

IU freshman guard Romeo Langford won the dunk contest at Hoosier Hysteria on Sunday afternoon.
IU held its annual Hoosier Hysteria on Saturday afternoon, and TheHoosier.com was in-attendance for the festivities.

Check out our highlights from the dunk contest and scrimmage embedded below.

