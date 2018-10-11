Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

As part of the Big Ten's annual Media Day, IU head coach Archie Miller and players Juwan Morgan and Zach McRoberts participated in roundtables with media members from around the country.

TheHoosier.com was in-attendance and has video of from the sessions embedded below.

Listen to Miller touch on this year's team, his college major, how recruiting for 2019 is going and more.