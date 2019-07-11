Nike's Peach Jam got underway Wednesday night and runs through Sunday. Here's a look at how Indiana targets and prospects of interest fared statistically in the opening pool play games.

• 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in Spiece Indy Heat's 94-84 win over Vegas Elite. Furst, who has an IU offer played 25 minutes and also shot 4 of 12 from the floor, 6 of 10 from the free throw line. Full Box Score

• Two points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes in Spiece Indy Heat's 94-84 win over Vegas Elite. Although Goode shot 1 for 4 from the floor and miss all three of his 3-point attempts, he had a tough matchup in 2020 5-star shooting guard Josh Christopher, Rivals' No. 11 player nationally who scored a game-high 29 points on 9 of 21 shooting from the floor, 8 of 9 from the free throw line and 3 of 8 from 3-point range. Goode does not have an IU offer but has received interest from the program. Full Box Score

• Nine points, six rebounds, two assists, five turnovers and one steal in MeanStreets' 80-62 loss to Mokan Elite. Steward has an IU offer. Full Box Score

• Team-high 25 points along with eight rebounds and five blocks in PSA Cardinals' 76-70 loss to Houston Hoops. Diarra played 33 minutes and shot 9 of 16 from the floor, 6 of 12 from the free throw line and 1 of 2 from 3-point range. He has an IU offer. Full Box Score

• 10 points, three assists, three rebounds, three turnovers, two steals in PSA Cardinals' 76-70 loss to Houston Hoops. Hoggard, who is on IU's radar, shot 3 of 14 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free throw line, missing his lone 3-point attempt. Full Box Score

• Game-high 21 points along with two rebounds, three assists and two steals in Expressions Elite's 83-63 loss to The Family. Clarke shot 6 of 19 from the field, 8 of 11 from the free throw line and 1 of 6 from 3-point range in the loss. Clarke has an IU offer. Full Box Score