Indiana Basketball Stat Pack: IU 68, Louisville 67
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheHoosier.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Indiana apparel and gear!
-- Rob Phinisee comes up clutch. Again. When Indiana was still searching for its first lead beyond the midway point of the second half, it was the freshman starting point guard who answered the call. His 3-pointer with 8:36 remaining gave the Hoosiers a 49-47 lead, but it wasn't enough. He hit another with 85 seconds left to give IU a 60-58 advantage, then hit a free throw with 10 seconds left to give Indiana a 5-point lead.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news