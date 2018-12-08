-- Rob Phinisee comes up clutch. Again. When Indiana was still searching for its first lead beyond the midway point of the second half, it was the freshman starting point guard who answered the call. His 3-pointer with 8:36 remaining gave the Hoosiers a 49-47 lead, but it wasn't enough. He hit another with 85 seconds left to give IU a 60-58 advantage, then hit a free throw with 10 seconds left to give Indiana a 5-point lead.