Indiana Basketball Sees APR Score Climb In Archie Miller's First Year

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Indiana's single-year and multi-year APR scores both rose in Archie Miller's first season. (Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports)

Indiana saw a small rise in its multi-year Academic Progress Rate (APR) in Archie Miller's first season with the program, according to data released by the NCAA on Wednesday afternoon.

The most decent data, a reflection of the 2017-18 season, shows Indiana's rolling four-year APR score climbed from 943 in 2016-17 to 944 in 2017-18.

IU's multi-year score had been dragged down substantially by poor numbers in former head coach Tom Crean's final three seasons, though the third year is technically considered shared with Miller since Miller took over in March of 2017.

From 2011-12 through 2013-14, Indiana posted consecutive perfect APR scores of 1000. That then dropped to 985 in 2014-15, then 964 in 2015-16 and 943 in 2016-17.

Besides being used as a real-time measure of student athlete retention and eligibility, the multi-year score also holds programs accountable by determining whether they can compete in the postseason. Schools must score 930 or higher in that category to qualify for postseason play.

Meanwhile, Indiana's single-year score jumped from 920 in 2016-17 to 980 in 2017-18. However, the multi-year score ranks in just the 10th to 20th percentile nationally among all men's basketball teams.

The complete list of the most recent APR scores for each of the 24 programs within the athletics department can be found below. The full report can be found here.

IU Athletics APR Scores
Team Multiyear APR 2017-18 APR

Baseball

974

971

Men's Basketball

944

980

Men's Cross Country

990

1,000

Football

972

967

Men's Golf

1,000

1,000

Men's Soccer

981

990

Men's Swimming and Diving

986

1000

Men's Tennis

969

971

Men's Track

973

956

Men's Wrestling

985

977

Women's Basketball

981

1,000

Women's Cross Country

996

1,000

Women's Rowing

990

1,000

Field Hockey

1,000

1,000

Women's Golf

986

1,000

Softball

994

989

Women's Soccer

995

1,000

Women's Swimming and Diving

997

1,000

Women's Tennis

1,000

1,000

Women's Track

991

1,000

Women's Volleyball

995

1,000

Women's Water Polo

981

1,000

----

