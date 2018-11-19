Ticker
Indiana Basketball: Romeo Langford Named B1G Freshman Of The Week

Indiana guard Romeo Langford (0) dribbles the ball while Marquette forward Jamal Cain (23) defends in the second half at Assembly Hall on Nov. 14. Langford led the Hoosiers with 22 points in their 96-73 win over the Golden Eagles, one of two performances that contributed to him earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors on Monday.
Indiana guard Romeo Langford on Monday was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. It's the New Albany (Ind.) High product's first weekly award of his college career.

Langford averaged 22.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocked shots in two games last week, helping the Hoosiers to a 96-73 win over No. 24 Marquette and near-comeback victory over Arkansas on Sunday.

He Led Indiana with 22 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists and 2 blocks in the win over Marquette in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. In Sunday's 73-72 loss to Arkansas, Langford recorded his first career double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds to go along with 5 assists.

Langford is the first IU player to collect Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors since Curtis Jones (November 14, 2016).

