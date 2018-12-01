Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-01 11:16:40 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Indiana Basketball: Rivals Analysts On 5-Star Trayce Jackson-Davis

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheHoosier.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Indiana apparel and gear!

Hzuxmt4s4yhj9gtfnl8s
Jon Lopez / Nike @NikeEYB

Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove 5-star in-state forward Trayce Jackson-Davis signed with Indiana afternoon, becoming the second member of the Hoosiers' 2019 recruiting class.

He is the fifth in-state commit secured by IU head coach Archie Miller since last summer.

TheHoosier.com spoke with Rivals national basketball analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans for additional insight on Jackson-Davis rise as a prospect and the type of player IU is getting.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}