Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove 5-star in-state forward Trayce Jackson-Davis signed with Indiana afternoon, becoming the second member of the Hoosiers' 2019 recruiting class.

He is the fifth in-state commit secured by IU head coach Archie Miller since last summer.

TheHoosier.com spoke with Rivals national basketball analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans for additional insight on Jackson-Davis rise as a prospect and the type of player IU is getting.