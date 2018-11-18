Tough, tough hard-fought game. Give Arkansas credit. I thought they played very good. I thought they played very hard and Daniel Gafford was a really, really tough handle for us today. He pretty much neutralized the game at any point in time, and he was dominant, which is something that is obviously going to help us moving forward in defending the caliber of big like that. For us, 18 turnovers. You can't win on the road with 18 turnovers.

I would say half of them were really ones that we tried to emphasize with numbers, or inbounding the ball or playing against the pressure that you can't get sped up, over-drive and charge, or over-drive and attack a shot-blocker rather than make the simple kick out or the easy assist. We can learn from this. It was an early-season game in a great environment. We were down bodies and played a lot of young guys.

Hopefully this experience speeds us up for better competition as we keep going through non-conference. We had a shot to win the game, had a tap to win the game and had an unfortunate don't run back, or an unfortunate call in general to put them to the line with 2.5 seconds.

Q: How much did this shine a light on some of the depth issues you're dealing with right now?

MILLER: It is what it is. We don't have the bodies, so there's no reason to worry about it. If we get the bodies back, we become deeper. Can obviously play a lot harder. You have freshmen on the road playing 38 minutes. Al's playing 36 minutes against that type of pressure for 40 minutes. It's tough and it hurts you on both ends.

Not only do you need the push on offense, but you need the ability to defend the last eight minutes of the game. But I give our guys credit. They fought. Juwan did an excellent job coming out of a really tough start and found a way to impose his will in the game. Without his second half, especially the last 12 minutes, we probably would've been down by a little bit more. But we clawed back, we fought. Just weren't good enough here.

But some of the experience that these guys are getting, they'll be more valuable down the line.

Q: What can young guys learn from an experience like this when you are shorthanded?

MILLER: At the end of the day, they gotta be accountable. They're learning on the run. You're going against press offense against a great pressing team. You're playing defense against motion for the first time. You have a true big inside.

The whole deal is, they're going through things that for the first time, that's their first true road game against that type of pressure, it's something that will make them better moving forward. But you're on the road, you have to learn how to play through it. Biggest thing for those guys is defensively and then offensively taking care of the ball.

Romeo, for the most part, I thought really competed hard. He gave us a chance. Rob was in foul trouble most of the game and I think that's a big thing for our guards right now, just understanding you have to play hard without fouling. There's way too many ticky-tack reach fouls and there's also way too many fouls. Understanding the game and the situation we're in with depth. With a breakaway layup, you can't run in and smack the guy on the arm. You just can't. You gotta let him make the shot and at the end of the day live so you have one foul rather than two and we have to take you out.

We'll get better at it. This film will show us a lot about our toughness level on offense. I thought they blew us out of the water in the half court until maybe second half, last eight minutes. Then, there's gonna be some things defensively that we're gonna have to get better at as a team, whether it's defending the paint or obviously straight line guarding the ball, where at times I thought they got us. It was a good game. I'm disappointed that we lost. I also know this is something that can make us better.

Q: You mentioned Daniel Gafford, but the other young guys Arkansas has, what did you see from them, and second, what were your thoughts on the environment here?

MILLER: Having that guy inside, where those guys can play around him, is gonna be an advantage. You watch them play and they make one foul shot, they beat Texas ... It was good for us early, especially these first couple weeks in the season, to feel that and get hit in the mouth a little bit and understand this is what it'll be like every time we take the road from this point forward.

Q: How concerning is it with the inside baskets they got - what do you have to do to take that away?

MILLER: They're tough. No. 1, he's a very good player. He's got a tremendous size and he's around the basket. But they have a very difficult system where they take away your help constantly with the way that they cut and move and screen. As you're in help, you're losing shooters. As you're in help as a screener, they're really going inside around him, four around one.

He did a good job today of being able to play on top of us. We have to do a better job with our technique and then we have to do a better job that when it does go in there, we can find a way to help a little bit better. To be honest with you, this is the first time we've seen that type of presence. This will give us a little bit more information on what we need to do as we get ready to play more guys like him.

Q: De'Ron gave you 23 minutes tonight, as he's playing his way into shape here what did you like about what he was able to do?

MILLER: I thought he did a good job. He obviously gave us 10 and 5 in 23 mins. I think early in the game, he got sped up a little bit. I think late in the game he finished around the basket pretty good for us. He gave us a big body that we needed.

We weren't getting very much out of some other guys here tonight. We didn't get a whole lot when Juwan was in foul trouble. We really, in the first half, were negated with how we were having to play. Second half, I thought De'Ron gave us a presence and Juwan gave us a better presence. We have to get more consistency with the other guys, but that happens. Sometimes on the road it's not your day.

But him being able to play 23 minutes is a good step. He's got to keep building his conditioning level and as he gets better legs around him, he'll be able to give us another guy we can throw the ball into.

Q: That foul at the end of the game, what did you see on that play?

MILLER: 50-50 play. I don't know if he fouled him or not, but I know it's a tough call.