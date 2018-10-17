Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-17 14:39:59 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Podcast: Archie Miller On Recruiting

Lcizl0adc7b0jww92jqv
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

IU head coach Archie Miller received a handful of questions surrounding recruiting at Big Ten Media Day in Chicago, including the makeup of the 2019 class and more.

The audio of those quotes, plus an additional number of questions are available for listening in the podcast embedded below.


----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}