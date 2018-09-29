Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-29 17:42:01 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Photo Gallery: Hoosier Hysteria

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

IU hosted its annual Hoosier Hysteria in Assembly Hall on Saturday, and TheHoosier.com was in-attendance.

Check out photos of the men's and women's teams, plus recruits, in the photo gallery embedded below.


----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}