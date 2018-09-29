Photo Gallery: Hoosier Hysteria
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
IU hosted its annual Hoosier Hysteria in Assembly Hall on Saturday, and TheHoosier.com was in-attendance.
Check out photos of the men's and women's teams, plus recruits, in the photo gallery embedded below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.