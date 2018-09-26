Indiana Basketball: Photo Gallery, 2018 Media Day
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
IU basketball held its annual media day on Wednesday, and TheHoosier.com was in-attendance.
Check out photos from the event, including of all the freshmen, embedded below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.