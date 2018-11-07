If there were any first-game jitters amidst the hefty expectations placed on his shoulders, Romeo Langford didn't show them.

The IU freshman guard made his official debut in the Hoosiers' 104-55 home-opening win over Chicago State Tuesday night, finishing with a game-high 19 points while looking as smooth and confident as he did in high school.

"It really was no pressure," Langford said. "Emotions were high. Couldn't wait, all of our freshmen, just to get out here get our first game under our belt. Felt real good."

While his scoring output populated much of the postgame conversation, Langford's initial aw-inspiring moments game because of his vision.

During one fastbreak in the the first half, he pushed the ball in transition and found junior guard Devonte Green for an open 3-pointer from the left corner. On another possession, he dished to a cutting Juwan Morgan for a two-handed slam.

"If you look at the first four minutes, he probably had three to five passes, unselfish plays, on kickouts, drives to pass, looking for the bigs," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "I thought he got off to a really good start passing the ball which helped our team. We got them in foul trouble."

Langford missed his first shot attempt of his career - a 3-pointer - 18 seconds into the game, but came through just over 3 1/2 minutes later after getting to the line and splitting a pair of free throws. His first field goal didn't come until the 9:42 mark of the first half when he made a jumper along the right baseline.

The New Albany (Ind.) native had 17 of his 19 points by halftime on 7 of 9 shooting from the floor. He finished 7 for 12 overall after missing all three of his attempts in the second half, his remaining two points coming off free throws.

If there was one blemish to an otherwise strong first game in an Indiana uniform, it was his free throw shooting, going for 5 for 11 at the line.

"Romeo was the beneficiary of some good advance passes, across the floor, up the floor, and from that point forward he's in his strength zone, when he's in transition, heading to the basket, you saw a guy really was efficient, makes a few more free throws, probably looks almost like a flawless game for him, offensively," Miller said. "Second half of the game was a little bit different. It was a different flow in the second half. But I thought just in general in the first half he was very efficient. I think it was 17 points in 17 minutes in the first half."

Overall, it was a strong start for the former five-star prospect.

"My job is to attack, and I was just attacking," Langford said. "People were getting on me and left my teammates open, and I was just making the right basketball play and let the game come to me."