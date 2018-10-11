CHICAGO -- Year two under Archie Miller officially tips off in a little over three weeks. With several newcomers in the fold, Miller is preaching patience as the group finds its chemistry.

"It's difficult (to develop that chemistry)," Miller said. "We have five true freshmen, one transfer, six, Race Thompson would mean seven. He was in practice a year ago, but didn't play with the team as his redshirt year. That's where, in my opinion, the returners you hope to be returners from a year ago are further ahead than all those guys. You have at least have that core group that you're really trying to add to."

Each of those seven new faces will have a chance to carve out a role for this team.

The most heralded of the seven is the five freshmen who made up Rivals' No. 7 recruiting class nationally and top class in the Big Ten for 2018. While they have talent and addressed glaring needs compared to a year ago, they are still going through the same learning curve of any first-year college player.

"You can tell when we practice who is a freshman at times," Miller said. "I think that's without saying our staff's objective is to develop our team. As we develop our team, we want to add pieces to the puzzle that can help our rotation, help us be deeper, bigger on the perimeter at times."

Besides the growth of the freshmen, the progress of Indiana's chemistry will also be impacted by the progress De'Ron Davis makes in his recovery from the ruptured Achilles he sustained in January.

"De'Ron isn't full go yet, but he's starting to make his way back to the practice floor," Miller said. "He didn't play basically the entire Big Ten season. To bring him back is challenging, so to speak. Hopefully we can move him back into the rotation."

Miller has long held a policy of players earning game minutes through practice productivity, and given the potential for Indiana to have a rotation as many as 12 deep, the responsibility on players to earn those minutes is greater than it was the year before.

In addition to that competition in practice, player development and comfort of returnees will also play a critical role in how quickly this year's Indiana team will gel.

"A lot of it will depend on their development, how fast they can catch up to speed, so to speak," Miller said. "I feel good about some of the guys from a year ago being way more comfortable and ahead of those guys now. It's comforting to know there's some guys that look the part, then adding the other guys to it.

"It's going to take time."