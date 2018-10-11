Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Two Indiana basketball players were named to the league's All-Big Ten preseason squad.

Freshman guard Romeo Langford and senior forward Juwan Morgan were both named to the preseason team by the league's media, the Big Ten revealed on Thursday before the conference's Media Day began.

Ten different players were named to the squad as voted on by a panel of conference media, with eight different teams featuring a player on the list.

Michigan State was the only team other than Indiana to earn two players on the list, including junior forward Nick Ward and junior guard Cassius Winston.

Langford was the only freshman or sophomore to make the list.

He was rated as a five-star recruit by Rivals in the class of 2018, ranked as the No. 6 player nationally and the No. 2 shooting guard in the class. Langford chose the Hoosiers over Kansas and Vanderbilt among other offers.

Morgan averaged 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game as a junior, earning second team All-Big Ten honors by the league's media and coaches.