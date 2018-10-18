Indiana senior forward Juwan Morgan is one of 20 members of the 2019 Karl Malone Award watch list, according to a release from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The watch list was determined by "a national committee comprising top college basketball personnel," per the release.

Morgan is the first Hoosier to land on the watch list. He earned All-Big Ten and All-District honors as a junior after improving his overall scoring by 8.8 points and his Big Ten output by 10.6 points while starting in 30 games. A preseason All-Big Ten selection, Morgan sits 170 points shy of becoming the 52nd player in IU history to reach 1,000 career points.

The award, named after Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Karl Malone, is in its fifth year and annually recognizes the top power forwards in Division I men's college basketball.

By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players will be cut down to 10. Those 10 names will be reduced to five by March, then those five finalists will be presented to Malone and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The winner will be presented at ESPN's College Basketball Awards Show in Los Angeles on Friday, April 12, 2019, alongside the rest of the Naismith Starting 5 - the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Jerry West Shooting Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award.

Here is the complete list of 20 players named to this year's Karl Malone Award watch list. Players can play their way on and off the list throughout the season.

2019 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award Candidates

Yoeli Childs, BYU

Zion Williamson, Duke

Juwan Morgan, Indiana

Dedric Lawson, Kansas

Dean Wade, Kansas St.

Reid Travis, Kentucky

P.J. Washington, Kentucky

Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

Jordan Brown, Nevada

Luke Maye, North Carolina

Drew McDonald, Northern Kentucky

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Mike Daum, South Dakota State

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Devontae Cacok, UNCW

Bennie Boatwright, USC

Simisola Shittu, Vanderbilt

Eric Paschall, Villanova

Noah Dickerson, Washington

Sagaba Konate, West Virginia