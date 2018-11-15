Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

One of IU's top commits in its 2018 class remains out indefinitely.

Freshman Jerome Hunter hasn't played through IU's first three games, and he'll remain out indefinitely following surgery for a lower body condition, Archie Miller announced on Thursday.

Hunter wasn't present for IU's game on Wednesday night against Marquette - Miller announced this afternoon that Hunter underwent surgery at the Cleveland Clinic that evening.

The school added Hunter is recovering and hopes to return to campus next week.

"Jerome is on a to-be-determined basis," Miller said on Nov. 9. He's going to be out probably for a significant stretch here as we continue to try and figure out and find ways to get his diagnosis done, find out what the correct way of handling it is, and then see where the next step is.

"It's sort of a leg injury, but it's not a typical leg injury that is an injury caused by practicing or something. It's more of an underlying effect that's causing him some pain. When we get all the answers, he'll be evaluated and decided on.

"As of right now, though, Jerome will be out for a to-be-determined amount of time."

Hunter averaged roughly 20.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game as a senior, earning first team All-State honors in Ohio from USA Today.

Rivals.com ranked him as the No. 52 player nationally in the class of 2018.

