Indiana head coach Archie Miller on Saturday night announced to the participants of the annual IU Dance Marathon that the program will be partnering with the organization for this year's INFINITI Coaches Charity Challenge.

The challenge is part of auto company's partnership with the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the NCAA® and ESPN. At the start, 48 NCAA Division I men's basketball coaches compete for fan votes in a four-round contest that raises money for charities of the coaches' choice.

According to a release from the start of last year's contest, INFINITI will make donations throughout the competition totaling $349,000. The further the coaches advance in the competition, the more money they raise for their respective charities. The winning coach gets $100,000 toward the charity of choice.

The start date of the 2019 INFINITI Coaches Charity Challenge has to be announced, but last year's contest began in early January and ran though March 10. BYU head coach Dave Rose won last year's challenge, receiving $100,000 to benefit the BYU Simmons Center for Cancer Research.

According to its website, Indiana University Dance Marathon (IUDM) is the second-largest student-run philanthropy in the world. The organization has raised more than $28 million for the Ryan White Center for Infectious Disease at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis since its inception in 1991. With Saturday's announcement, it marks the second consecutive year Miller has partnered with IUDM for the INFINITI Coaches Challenge, meaning Miller has done so since he became the head coach at Indiana.

Watch video of Miller's speech to the crowd in the tweet below.