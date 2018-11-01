Instant Rewind: Indiana 96, Southern Indiana 62
Indiana hosted its first and only exhibition of the 2018-19 season on Thursday night in Bloomington, cruising to a 96-62 victory over Southern Indiana.
Scroll down below for an instant recap of the game.
7:00 p.m. ET: Starters tonight are Rob Phinisee, Romeo Langford, Zach McRoberts, Justin Smith and Juwan Morgan.
15:13 1H: Indiana 9, Southern Indiana 3 - After a slow opening couple minutes, Hoosiers are on a 9-0 run over the last 1:46.
Highlighted by Rob Phinisee's first career assist - finding an open Justin Smith for a corner three - a Langford steal and dunk, and another Langford steal punctuated with a Smith dunk.
11:52 1H: Indiana 15, Southern Indiana 8 - Al Durham and Evan Fitzner were the first substitutes, followed by De'Ron Davis and Damezi Anderson.
Davis subbed in for Morgan, which will be an interesting subplot as Davis gets back to full health - can they play together, or is Morgan going to stay featured in the post, which worked last year when Davis went down?
3:47 1H: Indiana 25, Southern Indiana 15 - A few good passes for Langford in the last couple minutes but won't get counted as assists because of McRoberts and Phinisee misses.
IU is 10-for-22 shooting from the field but only 1-for-7 from three.
As Archie Miller has said, the defense is in front of the offense at this point.
Halftime: Indiana 39, Southern Indiana 20 - Clifton Moore checked in for a bit, leaving Jake Forrester as the only healthy scholarship player not to play so far.
Phinisee led the team with 10 points in the first half on 4-of-7 shooting, also grabbed three rebounds and threw in two assists.
Good things early: Defense, transition offense, early positive returns from Langford and Phinisee.
Areas to improve: Have to knock down open shots. Deficit would be much larger but Hoosiers left a few buckets out to dry. Along with that, halfcourt offense in general.
9:58 2H: Indiana 68, Southern Indiana 47 - As one could expect, Hoosiers really start pulling away here.
A couple threes for Damezi Anderson was encouraging for the freshman.
Four Hoosiers in double figures: Langford, Phinisee, Morgan and Fitzner.
7:49 2H: Indiana 71, Southern Indiana 41 - Hoosiers 12-for-21 from the field this half and 3-for-4 from behind the arc.
Forrester has checked in.
3:51 2H: Indiana 83, Southern Indiana 53 - Walkons getting some play here late.
Lots of good things to like about this team to start. Obviously some things to work on, but, I think we all knew that coming in.
FINAL: Indiana 96, Southern Indiana 62.
Box Score: LINK
