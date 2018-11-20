Instant Rewind: Indiana 78, UT Arlington 64
After leading by as much as 20 early in the second half, UT Arlington cut IU's lead all the way to one point on Tuesday night in Assembly Hall, before the Hoosiers pulled out a 78-64 win.
An instant recap of the game is embedded below.
7:00 p.m. ET: Oh boy. De'Ron Davis is in a walking boot and not dressed for tonight.
He joins Jerome Hunter, Devonte Green, Race Thompson and Zach McRoberts as held out of the game.
15:46 1H: Indiana 13, UTA 5 - Hoosiers jump out to a hot start making their last three field goal tries.
11:49 1H: Indiana 19, UTA 12 - Hoosiers are 0-for-5 from three-point range and already have six turnovers but are still up seven.
7:58 1H: Indiana 24, UTA 14 - Al Durham finally knocks down a three for the Hoosiers who are now 1-for-8 from behind the arc, but IU leads by 10.
All five players in the game have scored for IU.
3:13 1H: Indiana 32, UTA 20 - The Mavericks have made their last three field goals but still trail by 12 here.
You feel like IU could be up much more but way too many turnovers - 11 now.
Halftime: Indiana 39, UTA 22 - Hoosiers lead by 17 despite being down five players and Damezi Anderson picking up three fouls in the first half. Al Durham also left the court with an injury.
They also committed an astounding 13 turnovers in 38 possessions (34 percent).
Langford leads all scorers with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting.
15:40 2H: Indiana 49, UTA 34 - Hoosiers led by as much as 20 before a couple made threes for the Mavericks helped cut it to 15.
Some positive body language from UTA. They aren't giving up yet. Hoosiers need to keep up the effort.
10:52 2H: Indiana 57, UTA 47 - Yep, here we are. Mavericks are 5-for-10 from behind the arc this half and are going to go down firing.
It will be up to IU to stop them.
Morgan up to 17 points and Langford has added 16.
7:54 2H: Indiana 60, UTA 57 - The Mavericks have made their last four shots and only trail by three.
On the other side, IU hasn't scored in 3:28.
UTA just with all the injury right now. IU looks like a team you might expect off a short turnaround from Sunday missing several players.
3:48 2H: Indiana 67, UTA 62 - Oh boy. UTA had cut it all the way to one before the Hoosiers got some breathing space.
Romeo Langford got popped in the head by a UTA player and had to come out of the game with a bloody nose.
FINAL: Indiana 78, UTA 64 - Hoosiers end the game on a huge run to pull this one out by double-digits.
Survived a bit of a scare from a relentless Mavericks team.
----
