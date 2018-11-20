Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! After leading by as much as 20 early in the second half, UT Arlington cut IU's lead all the way to one point on Tuesday night in Assembly Hall, before the Hoosiers pulled out a 78-64 win. An instant recap of the game is embedded below.

Juwan Morgan finished with 23 points in IU's 78-64 win over UT Arlington. Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

7:00 p.m. ET: Oh boy. De'Ron Davis is in a walking boot and not dressed for tonight. He joins Jerome Hunter, Devonte Green, Race Thompson and Zach McRoberts as held out of the game. 15:46 1H: Indiana 13, UTA 5 - Hoosiers jump out to a hot start making their last three field goal tries. 11:49 1H: Indiana 19, UTA 12 - Hoosiers are 0-for-5 from three-point range and already have six turnovers but are still up seven. 7:58 1H: Indiana 24, UTA 14 - Al Durham finally knocks down a three for the Hoosiers who are now 1-for-8 from behind the arc, but IU leads by 10. All five players in the game have scored for IU. 3:13 1H: Indiana 32, UTA 20 - The Mavericks have made their last three field goals but still trail by 12 here. You feel like IU could be up much more but way too many turnovers - 11 now.

Romeo Langford destroys the rim 😧 pic.twitter.com/cRg7XGVbK1 — CBB Talk (@CBBSuperFan) November 21, 2018