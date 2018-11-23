Scroll down below for an instant recap of the game.

Despite not grabbing a lead until 5:43 left in the game, IU put its foot down and pulled away with a 76-62 win over visiting UC Davis on Friday night, improving to 5-1 on the season.

7:00 p.m. ET: Hoosiers are rolling with the starters from last game - Rob Phinisee, Al Durham, Romeo Langford, Justin Smith and Juwan Morgan.

Devonte Green and Zach McRoberts participated in warmups but won't play.

15:50 1H: UC Davis 9, Indiana 4 - Aggies jump out to an early lead on 4-of-5 shooting, including a couple tough makes.

11:40 1H: UC Davis 15, Indiana 6 - Hoosiers have six turnovers on 11 possessions. None of our readers need me to tell them the math on that - not very good.

UC Davis hasn't made a field goal in the last 3:07 but still lead by nine.

6:59 1H: UC Davis 24, Indiana 13 - Hoosiers now with eight turnovers on 18 possessions, while UC Davis is 10-of-19 from the field.

Not much to be positive about in the early going here. Just a bad showing.

2:10 1H: UC Davis 35, Indiana 28 - Hoosiers cut it to 1 before a 6-0 run for UC Davis - making their last three field goals - has the Aggies back up seven.

Halftime: UC Davis 38, Indiana 36 - The Aggies came into this game shooting 25 percent from three-point range but have made 6-of-11 from behind the arc to start here.

IU did end the half on a 6-0 run to close the deficit.

UC Davis point guard TJ Shorts II was 5-of-6 from the field for 12 points with five assists in the first period.

15:10 2H: UC Davis 48, Indiana 40 - Oh man. Starting to get a little tense in here as the Aggies outscore IU 10-4 to open the second period.

IU star Romeo Langford is just 3-for-8 from the field and 2-for-5 from the free throw line.

Juwan Morgan is carrying the team the best he can with 22 points and seven rebounds on 9-of-12 shooting.

7:58 2H: UC Davis 54, Indiana 50 - This UC Davis team is 1-5 on the year, with the only win coming 57-54 in overtime over Texas A&M Corpus Christi, who's ranked No. 310 nationally on Kenpom.com.

Yet, this one coming down to the wire here.

By far IU's most disappointing effort on the season. Have yet to take the lead in this one.

4:26 2H: Indiana 62, UC Davis 54 - Finally, the Hoosiers not only take the lead, but create a little separation.

IU on a 16-2 run over the last 4:50.

Morgan is up to 31 points on 13-of-18 shooting.

FINAL: Indiana 76, UC Davis 62.

----

